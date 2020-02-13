Asian markets were mixed early in the day as the number of new coronavirus outbreaks increased in China.
The Chinese province of Hubei reported nearly 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 due to a change in the method of diagnosis, according to the New York Times. Chinese officials said the change was made so that more patients could be treated, but the new numbers raise more uncertainty about the severity of the outbreak and China’s ability to contain it.
“The announcement from China shook Asia’s confidence this morning,” and “has given investors a significant cold bucket of reality,” wrote Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for the Asia-Pacific region at Oanda, in a note. “The argument that it was a one-time adjustment to the integrity of China’s data collection has left Asian equity markets somewhat open.”
Japan’s Nikkei
LCI, -0.26%
while the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index fell 0.2%
HSI, -0.36%
slipped 0.1%. The Shanghai Composite
SHCOMP, -0.66%
fell 0.5% and the Shenzhen Composite
399106, -0.72%
fell 0.7%. South Korea’s Kospi
180721, + 0.05%
rose 0.3% while the reference indices in Taiwan
Y9999, + 0.11%
, Singapore
STI, -0.20%
, Malaysia
FBMKLCI, -0.24%
and Indonesia
JAKIDX, -0.67%
were mixed. Australia’s S & P / ASX 200
XJO + 0.21%
increased by 0.1%.
Among the individual stocks SoftBank
9984, -4.21%
and Nissan
7201, -1.54%
fell in Tokyo trade while Honda
7267, + 0.96%
and Inpex
1605, + 0.00%
Rose. In Hong Kong, country garden
2007 + 0.56%
and Tencent
700, + 0.83%
advanced while CSPC Pharmaceutical
1093, -3.03%
and China Life Insurance
2628, -2.12%
fell. Samsung
005930, + 0.83%
rose in South Korea during Beach Energy
BPT, -3.17%
sank in Australia.
US stocks ended higher on Wednesday with all three major benchmarks hitting all-time highs. The industrial average of Dow Jones
DJIA, + 0.94%
rose 275.08 points or 0.9% and ended at 29,551.42 during the S&P 500
SPX, + 0.65%
21.70 points or 0.7% added to end at 3,379.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index
COMP, + 0.90%
ended at 9,725.96, up 87.02 points or 0.9%.
Crude oil benchmark
CLH20, + 0.12%
rose 17 cents to $ 51.34 a barrel. Brent crude
BRNJ20, -0.13%
The international benchmark rose by 6 cents to 55.85 barrels.
The dollar
USDJPY, -0.23%
fell slightly from 109.89 yen on Wednesday to 109.88 Japanese yen.