Asian markets were mixed early in the day as the number of new coronavirus outbreaks increased in China.

The Chinese province of Hubei reported nearly 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 due to a change in the method of diagnosis, according to the New York Times. Chinese officials said the change was made so that more patients could be treated, but the new numbers raise more uncertainty about the severity of the outbreak and China’s ability to contain it.

“The announcement from China shook Asia’s confidence this morning,” and “has given investors a significant cold bucket of reality,” wrote Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for the Asia-Pacific region at Oanda, in a note. “The argument that it was a one-time adjustment to the integrity of China’s data collection has left Asian equity markets somewhat open.”

US stocks ended higher on Wednesday with all three major benchmarks hitting all-time highs. The industrial average of Dow Jones

DJIA, + 0.94%

rose 275.08 points or 0.9% and ended at 29,551.42 during the S&P 500

SPX, + 0.65%

21.70 points or 0.7% added to end at 3,379.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index

COMP, + 0.90%

ended at 9,725.96, up 87.02 points or 0.9%.

Crude oil benchmark

CLH20, + 0.12%

rose 17 cents to $ 51.34 a barrel. Brent crude

BRNJ20, -0.13%

The international benchmark rose by 6 cents to 55.85 barrels.

The dollar

USDJPY, -0.23%

fell slightly from 109.89 yen on Wednesday to 109.88 Japanese yen.