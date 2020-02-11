Asian markets rose at the start of trading on Tuesday as investors considered the latest developments in the corona virus outbreak and waited for an expected new round of stimulus measures from China.

The death toll in China rose to over 1,000 on Tuesday, and more than 42,000 people were infected. The growing number of deaths – Tuesday was the first day that China reported more than 100 deaths in a single day – raises concerns that the outbreak has yet to peak.

Chinese President Xi Jinping made a television appearance, thanked health workers, and said, “The foundations of China’s long-term economic development remain unchanged and the economic impact of the novel coronavirus epidemic is short-lived,” the Associated Press reported.

The experts were optimistic that the Chinese central bank would give further impetus to revive the economy.

“For the [People’s Bank of China], the most important task is to increase support for the domestic economy to cushion the outbreak of the corona virus,” wrote Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp, in a note: He expects such steps this or next week. “While a host of uncertainties remain [the coronavirus], you can probably count on the PBoC to determine the mother of all stimulation measures.”

gained 1.2% during the Shanghai Composite

advanced 0.3%. The Shenzhen Composite with a smaller cap

0.1% immersed. South Korea’s Kospi

rose by 1.3%. Reference indices in Taiwan

, Singapore

and Indonesia

advanced while stocks in Malaysia fell

, Australia’s S & P / ASX 200

rose by 0.6%. The Japanese Nikkei was closed due to a public holiday.

Under the individual titles Geely Automobile

billowed in Hong Kong as a WH Group food processor

and property developer Country Garden

also advanced. Samsung

and SK Hynix

won in South Korea and Apple component maker Hon Hai Precision Industry

rose in Taiwan. Beach energy

fell in Australia after cut production prospects, while Fortescue Metals

won.

The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 closed at a record high on Monday as solid corporate earnings outweighed fears that the Corona virus outbreak would affect the global economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average

rose 174.31 points to 29,276.82, an increase of 0.6%. The S&P 500 index

improved by 24.38 points or 0.7% and ended at 3,352.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index

added 107.88 points or 1.1% to end at 9,628.39.

US crude oil benchmark

rose 56 cents to $ 50.12 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Stock Exchange after falling to its lowest level in over a year on Monday. Brent crude oil

The global benchmark rose 74 cents to $ 54.01 a barrel.

The dollar

rose from 109.76 yen on Monday to 109.87 yen.