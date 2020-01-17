Ashley Young joins Inter Milan from Manchester United

advertisement

Ashley Young has completed his move from Manchester United to Inter Milan.

The English international, 34, has put a deal on paper with the option of a next season with Inter until the summer after the clubs agreed on a compensation of 1.5 million euros (£ 1.3 million).

“Ashley Young is officially an Inter player,” Inter confirmed on their official website.

🚨 | ANNOUNCEMENT @ youngy18 is a new Inter player! ✍⚫🔵

👉 https://t.co/imZqpydwJ2#WelcomeAshley #NotForEveryone pic.twitter.com/nFh7IxsG83

– Inter (@Inter_en) January 17, 2020

“The 34-year-old English defender is from Manchester United and has signed a contract until 30 June 2020 with an option to extend the season.”

Young becomes the third English player to join Inter, after Gerry Hitchens, who moved to the Series A giants of Aston Villa in 1961, and former United midfielder Paul Ince, who spent two seasons with the Nerazzurri after signing in 1995.

Inter signed Romelu Lukaku from United last summer, while former Old Trafford teammate Alexis Sanchez is currently on loan there.

Thanks for everything on #MUFC, @ Youngy18 🔴

I wish you every success with Inter Milan! 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/q8wIOmZ6Xn

– Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 17, 2020

Young Stevenage, who won 39 English caps, started his career at Watford and joined United at Aston Villa in June 2011 for £ 17 million.

He made 261 games for the Red Devils and scored 19 goals.

Young, who has been United’s club captain in recent seasons, won a Premier League winner in 2012-2013 in the final season of Sir Alex Ferguson as manager.

He also took the medals of the winner in the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League. Jong follows former former teammates Alexis Sanchez (center) and Romelu Lukaku (left) from Old Trafford to the San Siro (Martin Rickett / PA)

Inter added: “As an avid campaigner against racism, Young has taken charge of Manchester United – the captain’s armband recently over the past three seasons.

“But he is now ready for a new adventure and on behalf of the entire Nerazzurri family we want to wish our new sign all the best.”

United said in a statement: “Everyone at the club wants to thank Ashley for his many seasons of service and wish him the best for the future.”

