Ashley McBryde has announced her plans for the release of the second album. Never Will will be released on April 3.

Produced by Jay Joyce, who also collaborated with McBryde on her critically acclaimed debut on the major label, Girl Going Nowhere, Never Will contains 11 songs, including McBryde’s current single “One Night Standards” and the recently released “Martha Divine.” The album earns its title from a line in a song with the same name.

“Before we recorded with Jay in the studio (” Never Will “), I told my band members:” If we cut this and put it on the record, you promise everyone who ever listens to our music, we don’t listen to the sound in the background. We have not done that, and we will not and will never do it. Do not do it unless you are willing to promise it, “McBryde recalls in a press release.” And we cut it right away. “

McBryde wrote with Nicolette Hayford and Shane McAnally ‘One Night Standards’; it’s one of nine McBryde co-writes on Never Will. Other writers on the album were Randall Clay, Brandy Clark and Jeremy Spillman.

McBryde previously shared that she and Hayford, a frequent contributor, wrote a song inspired by the death of McBryde’s brother in 2018, but it is unclear whether that song is on Never Will. In addition to “One Night Standards”, the other numbers of the project that are credited to Hayford are “Voodoo Doll”, “Sparrow” and “Stone”.

Ashley McBryde, Never Will Track List:

1. “Hang in There Girl” (Ashley McBryde, Jeremy Bussey)

2. “One Night Standards” (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally)

3. “Shut Up Sheila” (Nicolette Hayford, Charles Chisholm)

4. “First Thing I Reach For” (Ashley McBryde, Randall Clay, Mick Holland)

5. “Voodoo doll” (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Brandy Clark, Connie Harrington, Jake Mitchell, Aaron Raitiere)

6. “Sparrow” (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Brandy Clark, Connie Harrington, Jake Mitchell, Aaron Raitiere)

7. “Martha Divine” (Ashley McBryde, Jeremy Spillman)

8. “Velvet Red” (Ashley McBryde, Patrick Savage, Daniel Smalley)

9. “Stone” (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford)

10. “Never Will” (Ashley McBryde, Chris Harris, Blue Foley, Matt Helmkamp, ​​Christian Sancho, Victor Quinn Hill)

11. “Styrofoam” (Randall Clay)

