advertisement

Ashley McBryde has revealed her plans for her highly anticipated second album. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter will release Never Will in April.

The new music represents the same kind of uncompromising belief that prompted critics to recognize McBrydes debut album Girl Going Nowhere as a breakthrough.

“The meaning of the album title comes from the lyrics in the title song:” I didn’t do it, I didn’t and I will never do it, “said a McBryde press release.” Before we do it with Jay (Joyce) in the studio, I said to my band mates, ‘If we cut that and put it on the record, you promise to anyone who ever listens to our music that we won’t, don’t listen to the noise in the background, we didn’t “We don’t do it and we will never do it. Don’t cut it unless you’re ready to promise.” And we’ll cut it right away. “

advertisement

Joyce returns to produce the 11 new tracks, including McBryde’s current single “One Night Standards”. Fans also heard another track called “Martha Divine” before the album was released.

McBryde worked with some top songwriters on the new songs, including Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. Except for two of the new songs for Never Will, which are due to be released on April 3, she is a co-author. On January 30th she will start her One Night Standards Tour in Birmingham, Ala.

Never Will is currently available to pre-order, add, and save to a variety of digital music retailers.

Ashley McBryde will never track the list:

1. “Hang In There Girl” (Ashley McBryde, Jeremy Bussey)

2. “One Night Standards” (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally)

3. “Shut up, Sheila” (Nicolette Hayford, Charles Chisholm)

4. “The first thing I reach for” (Ashley McBryde, Randall Clay, Mick Holland)

5. “Voodoo Doll” (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Brandy Clark, Connie Harrington, Jake Mitchell, Aaron Raitiere)

6. “Sparrow” (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Brandy Clark, Connie Harrington, Jake Mitchell, Aaron Raitiere)

7. “Martha Divine” (Ashley McBryde, Jeremy Spillman)

8. “Velvet Red” (Ashley McBryde, Patrick Savage, Daniel Smalley)

9. “Stone” (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford)

10. “Never Will” (Ashley McBryde, Chris Harris, Blue Foley, Christian Sancho, Matt Helmkamp, ​​Victor Quinn Hill)

11. “Styrofoam” (Randall Clay)

17 songs by women in countries that need your attention in 2020:

advertisement