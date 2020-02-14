Ashley Judd calls on the “misogynist savages” who criticize her appearance when she supported Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign in a video earlier this week. The Double Jeopardy actress went on Facebook on Thursday to make a statement after her name was announced on Twitter, along with tweets from people who called her “swollen” and asked if she had had plastic surgery, as well as from to those who defended their looks.

Judd began her statement, calling out the “misogynistic savages of both sexes” and thanking the people who defended what she believed to be “woman’s blow” because she shared her political opinion. Then, on the recommendation of her doctor, she explained that she had received botox injections to try to contain her siege migraine, the last of which was “four and a half months”.

After her pain specialist in neurology “banned” her from doing anything other than easy walking, Judd revealed that “forced indolence” and the medication led to “uncomfortable weight gain”. Since then, she has been released for training and said she plans to run a half marathon soon.

“What I do know is that misogynists on Twitter slaughtered me compared to my idealized self before weight gain,” she wrote. “My conventionally thin, athletic, ‘pretty’ AcroYoga body and my slimmer face are just the flip side of the same patriarchal coin.”

“Those of you who talk about my feminine appearance, value and desirability base your opinion on fully gender norms,” ​​she continued. “The good news for my strengthened self is that I don’t take compliments more seriously than blurs.”

Judd based other women, black people and LGBTQ + people on a much more aggressive discrimination and urged people to “speak anyway”.

“The noose and arrows will come, but your voice and the body it comes from are beautiful, brave, powerful, and necessary,” she continued.

“Conversations about our female bodies will continue to roar – both about us and outside of us,” she wrote. “What I do know for sure is that, despite the patriarchy and everyone involved, male and female, my peace is inside.”

