Ashley Graham suggests that she welcomed the first child with husband Justin Ervin

Supermodel Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin have indicated that they have finally adopted their first child together. Graham wrote in her Instagram Stories thread: “At 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, our lives changed for the better.” She added, “Thank you for all of your love and support in this incredible time.” Finally, Graham added Saturday “1/8/2020” and added a blue heart, which probably indicates that the child is a boy.

This story is developing …

Photo credit: Getty Images

