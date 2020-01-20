Ashley Graham Baby: Model announces the birth of his son with Justin Ervin

advertisement

Ashley Graham is a mother!

The supermodel announced the birth of her son with filmmaker Justin Ervin Montag and wrote in her Instagram story that her child was born on the evening of Saturday, January 18.

“On Saturday at 6:00 p.m. our life changed for the better. Thank you for all your love and support in this incredible time,” she said in part. Graham did not reveal the child’s name, nor did he publish a photo of the newborn.

Graham and Ervin announced their pregnancy on August 14, 2019, their ninth wedding anniversary.

Graham spoke about her prengancy in the Vogue this month, telling the magazine that she was expected on January 11, making the child “Capricorn – just like his father”.

“I don’t know anything about boys, that’s why I’m so excited,” she said to Vogue.

Ervin added, “She owed me a boy. With all that wonderful, divine, feminine energy that she has around the clock, I want a buddy.”

