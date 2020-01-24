Ashburton man jailed for attack on 75-year-old

advertisement

Natasha Martin / STUFF

Daniel Joseph Patrick Leahy, 28, has been sentenced to 23 months in prison for injury with intent to injure, male attacks female, and harassment.

An Ashburton man has been imprisoned for unleashing a barrage of punches at a 75-year-old man and breaking his ankle with a coffee table.

The victim suffered from a small subdural hematoma, bruises in the face and swelling on the left side of his face and required surgery for his broken ankle. He spent 18 days bedridden in the hospitals of Ashburton and Christchurch.

Daniel Joseph Patrick Leahy, 28, was sentenced to 23 months’ imprisonment for mistreatment when he appeared on Friday before Judge Joanna Maze in Timaru District Court after he was found guilty of injury with the intention of injuring two unrelated male charges and female assault harassment.

The victim and his wife, parents of Leahy’s brother-in-law, investigated a confrontation between the suspect and their son when he was attacked at his home address on Peter St, Ashburton on 7 February 2019 at 8 p.m.

“Daniel Leahy immediately hit the complainant in the head and hit him on the floor. He continued to hit him in the face, head, ribs and feet while on the floor,” prosecutor Helen Bennett said in a police summary of facts presented at the court.

“Daniel Leahy then grabbed a coffee table and threw it at the complainant and landed on his ankle.”

During the bail for the attack, Leahy attacked and threatened to kill a woman with whom he had had an “informal relationship” for about a month after spending the night at her Ashburton address on April 30, Bennett said.

Leahy reacted hostile when the woman told him she would spend the day in Christchurch and slapped her face after she had hit the road on staff who would pick her up.

She fell to the floor and he kicked her hip, Bennett said.

“As a result of the attack, the complainant suffered a small bleeding on the inside of her nose.”

Leahy said to her, “You know what to do here. I’m going to stab you.”

Her staff arrived and she sprinted to their vehicle, chasing Leahy.

He shouted: “I’m going back to the house and get a gun and kill you.”

He chased the vehicle on his motorcycle but eventually fell behind, Bennett said.

Leahy turned to the court on Friday and said he was trying to improve himself for the community and had a job for his release from prison.

“I don’t want to be in jail for the rest of my life.”

Defense lawyer Paul Bradford said Leahy had followed drug and anger control courses in his efforts to reintegrate into the community.

“In my opinion Daniel has clear insight and wants to make more of himself than in the past,” Bradford said.

Judge Maze sentenced Leahy, handed over his fines and enforcement costs, and reminded him that he had $ 10,800 outstanding as compensation for previous cases.

