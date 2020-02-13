When you go shopping, you’ll be forgiven for getting a little hungry – after all, it’s a hungry business.

Fortunately, Asda understands this fight and has done us the ultimate favor to ensure that we are fed up with our mission to stock up on teabags, tiger bread and chipolatas. Asda, ladies and gentlemen, opens Greggs counters in some of his shops.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

EXCELLENT NEWS IF YOU ASK ME. Only a handful of stores have been selected to house Gregg’s counters at the moment, but Mancs need not worry as one of them is the Eastlands store.

“Eastland’s ASDA is getting a Greggs. Yippee, I can’t wait,” an excited buyer tweeted.

Another added: “Oh no, the day of grocery shopping is now eating sausage rolls as we walk through the aisles !!! Fortunately, if one of us is lost, we can just follow the traces of pastry flakes.”

However, as usual, the misery parade was in full swing and many people dampened the whole thing.

To follow Rachel on Twitter, click here.

Or to like her Facebook page, click here.

Here is a link to M.E.N.’s main Facebook page where we share our latest stories.

In response to the news on Facebook, a buyer wrote: “I don’t understand the fascination with Greggs, the sarnies and bread rolls are fine, but the pastries have a high rank! It’s also not that the food is so much cheaper. “

“What a way to fight obesity, remove candy at the till, replace it with steak casseroles and pink jams. Yass,” someone else said.

“Why, why, why Greggs ?! There are so many other far superior bakeries across the country that would be far preferable,” groaned another angry Facebook user.

A fourth joked: “Could only take one out of the freezer is likely to be at a similar temperature.”

I didn’t know that there are people out there that force people to go to Gregg’s till, buy a sausage roll, and eat it involuntarily.

I definitely bought in the wrong supermarkets.