As Trevor Lawrence reminds us, Clemson is still a young team

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-05 17: 39: 39.0

Trevor Lawrence says the tigers need to pay attention to the little details.

CLEMSON – Until the college football playoff begins and the best teams in the country compete against each other, it is controversial who has the best team. Clemson is always mentioned in these conversations and as a quarterback

Trevor Lawrence points out that they are doing it with one of the youngest teams in the country.

Clemson is 12-0 and sets opponents records every week after the opponent falls by the wayside. It is a team of 80 combined first-year and undergraduate students, including Lawrence, who has participated in 27 college games and launched 23 of them.

The Tigers have defeated seven opponents in a row by 30 or more points, but competition intensifies this week as they face Virginia No. 23. For Lawrence and the rest of the young tigers who want to have a season that ends in a national championship, this means paying attention to details.

“I don’t think these games are much different from other games,” said Lawrence. “The experience of playing an entire season, playing 15 games and understanding how long the season lasts has definitely helped me. I think during the games – it’s a soccer game – the same thing. You play a different team. You need to prepare and practice for them all week. It’s the same.

“I think having the experience of playing an entire season, really understanding how long it takes, how to mentally take care of your body, all of these things is definitely an advantage.”

Staying focused for 15 weeks is not easy.

“I think it takes some mental toughness to work and stay focused every 15 weeks,” said Lawrence. “It is difficult to do. That’s why I said we have a younger team than many other schools. We have a lot of newcomers and second year students. This way we could stay focused for 12 weeks. It was really cool. (We have) a lot of time left.

“If everything goes well, we will do the things we want to do, we have three more games. That’s over a month and a half. That’s a lot of time for just three games. In this part of the season, it will definitely be important to stay focused and prepare properly every week. ”

If you win 27 games in a row, it’s worth listening to the coaches and paying attention to every detail.

“This is something that all of our coaches do a really good job of, because of the small things (and) how important they are,” said Lawrence. “All great things follow. Twenty-seven games in a row, each pointing to it. You don’t see all the little details, all the little things you have to do every day just to stay with it. We are constantly concentrating on this. ”

