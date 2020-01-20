advertisement

“It’s a constitutional travesty,” wrote the lawyers.



President Donald Trump’s legal team said on Monday that he “did absolutely nothing wrong” and called the case of accusation against him “thin” and a “dangerous perversion of the Constitution”. The lawyers accused the dismissal process of being rigged and insisted that abuse of power was not a crime.

The mandate of Trump’s lawyers, submitted before the arguments that were expected this week in the process of ousting the Senate, offered the most detailed glimpse of the lines of defense that they intend to use against Democratic efforts to condemn the president and to put him out of office because of his dealings with Ukraine.

It is intended as a counterbalance to an application two days ago from House Democrats, in which weeks of testimony from more than a dozen witnesses were summarized when setting out the case.

The 110-page White House submission shifted the tone to a more legal response. It still depended on Trump’s assertion that he did nothing wrong and did not commit crime – although deposition does not depend on a material violation of the law, but rather on the more vague definition of “other high crimes and crimes” as enshrined in the Constitution .

The document says that the two articles of accusation against the president – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – do not amount to accusations of accusation. It claims that the investigation of charges, centered on Trump’s request that the President of Ukraine investigate the democratic rival Joe Biden, never found the truth.

“Instead, House Democrats were determined from the outset to find a way – anyhow – to corrupt the extraordinary power of deposition for use as a political tool to wipe out the outcome of the 2016 elections and to interfere with the 2020 elections, “explained Trump team wrote. “All of that is a dangerous perversion of the Constitution that the Senate must condemn quickly and roundly.”

The prosecution team of home managers was expected to spend another day on Capitol Hill preparing for the trial, which will be highly secured. Before the filing, the prosecutors arrived on Capitol Hill to view the Senate’s room.

The case of accusation accuses Trump of abusing power by refusing military assistance to Ukraine at the same time as the president was looking for an investigation into Biden, and obstructing Congress by instructing assistants not to participate. But the Trump team argued Monday that even if Trump had abused his power in withholding military assistance from Ukraine, it would not be inviolable because it would not violate specific criminal law.

Opening arguments are expected within days of a Tuesday debate on rules, including on whether witnesses should be summoned in the trial.

Trump signaled his opposition to witnesses and tweeted Monday: “They didn’t want John Bolton and others in the house. They were in too much of a hurry. Now they want them all in the Senate. That shouldn’t be!”

That is a reference to the former national security adviser John Bolton, who was not summoned by the House in his investigation of allegations, but said he is willing to testify in the Senate whether he is being summoned.

The brief explanation of the White House argues that the accusation articles adopted by the House are “structurally inadequate” because they charge for multiple acts, creating “a menu of options” as possible reasons for conviction.

The Trump team claims that the constitution requires senators to agree “on the specific basis for conviction” and that there is no way to ensure that senators agree on what acts are worthy of removal.

The Trump lawyers accused Democrats of watering down the standards for deposition, an argument that the Sunday case was repeated by one of Trump’s lawyers, Alan Dershowitz, who in talk claimed that intangible crimes should be “criminal behavior.”

That claim has been rejected by scientists, and Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, called it an “absurd position.”

