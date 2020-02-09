Likud and Kahol Lavan each campaign for small groups of voters to tilt the Knesset scale by two or three seats in their favor at the expense of the other.

Kahol Lavan is aimed at LGBT voters, religious Zionists, members of the Druze minority and first-generation immigrants from Ethiopia and the former Soviet Union. It’s also about even smaller groups – high-tech workers, retirees, and immigrants from English- and French-speaking countries – although it doesn’t spend much money on them.

In the campaign for the September elections, Likud unsuccessfully targeted vegans and young followers of the legalization of recreational marijuana use. This time, small business owners and taxi drivers will be addressed.

The Ethiopian Israelis are an important battleground for both parties to fight for. Likud’s US advisers argue that most Ethiopian Jews in Israel are right-wing, and those who last elected Kahol Lavan did so mainly out of anger at Likud’s government.

Trying to win her back is why Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu persuaded Gadi Yevarkan, a former Kahol Lavan MK who was born in Ethiopia, to part with Kahol Lavan. The government also recently proposed establishing an investigative committee for the Department of Justice to investigate allegations of police misconduct as the Israeli government criticizes Ethiopia for investigating police brutality.

Kahol Lavan believes the Ethiopian Israelis received two to three votes in September, but fears that these votes, along with Yevarkan, could return to Likud. A source at the party’s campaign headquarters said that while it is very difficult to interview this community, the party last did well at polling stations in Ethiopian-Israeli neighborhoods.

In order to keep these voters, the party uses another Ethiopian Israeli MK, Pnina Tamano-Shata. It has met many voters in the community and proposed a parliamentary committee of inquiry into discrimination based on freedom from Ethiopia. In addition, Kahol Lavan has promised to bring the remaining Ethiopian Jews and Falashmura – descendants of Ethiopian Jews who have converted to Christianity – from Ethiopia if it wins.

Kahol Lavan is also hoping for two-seat votes from Russian-speaking citizens, even if that was not the case in the September and April elections. These efforts are led by Russian-born MK Yoel Razvozov and Andrey Kozhinov, a Russian-speaking journalist who, after Yevarkan left, was given 33rd place in Knesset by Kahol Lavan.

In the religious Zionist community, Kahol Lavan campaigns for the liberal wing and hopes to benefit from his dissatisfaction with the growing power of the ultra-orthodox wing of the movement. The party ran an ad on the subject last week that Likud wanted to counter with an ad that calls itself the “home of religious Zionism”.

But many religious Zionists criticized Kahol Lavan’s report as offensive. In one piece on Hardal – the Hebrew acronym for Haredi Religious Zionists, which is also the Hebrew word for mustard – it showed a mustard stain on the Israeli flag.

Kahol Lavan admitted the ad was a mistake. However, there are plans to post additional ads on the same topic, with quotes from Hardal rabbis denouncing military service for women and moderate religious organizations like Tzohar.

In the Druze community, where Kahol Lavan did well in September, the party hopes to win additional voters through a series of rallies and salon meetings organized by Druze MK Gadeer Mreeh. Party leader Benny Gantz will be present at such a rally in Abu Snan on Sunday.

MK Eitan Ginzburg, a former Mayor of Ra’anana who is openly gay, is leading efforts to promote the gay community. The party also addresses voters whose primary concern is the environment. However, this is considered a very small group, which is why Kahol Lavan doesn’t bother much.

Likud in turn promotes small business owners through a Facebook group that includes tens of thousands of such business people. The group was founded last year by members of the small business community. Netanyahu’s contact with this community is led by Tsofia Nahon, whom he recently appointed as a small business consultant.

Taxi drivers are a traditional Likud constituency, but were outraged by the Ministry of Transportation’s tariff reform last year. As a result, Netanyahu met with taxi drivers in his office last week and announced that the reform was frozen and that he might possibly discard it entirely.