As tears roll down his face, an emotional Mike Reed Greens recruits

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-21 12: 35: 12.0

Malcolm Greene moved from LSU to Clemson.

CLEMSON – people across the country ridiculed head coaches

Dabo Swinney when he said his tigers won the 2016 national championship because his team and coaches loved each other. Rivals call it wrong. Jealous people say that it cannot be real. These doubters have to look at the Cornerbacks trainer

Mike Reed as he talked about recruiting

Malcolm Greene.

Greene is a 4 star corner from Richmond (VA) Highland Springs that flipped from LSU to Clemson on National Signing Day. Greene is ranked No. 1 overall player in the nation’s No. 3 player in Virginia by Rivals.com, the No. 17 defender and defender.

Greene was on the Clemson campus in the spring and was eager to get involved with Clemson, but the Tigers had no free space. Greene started to look elsewhere – eventually he chose the LSU – but Reed kept in touch with a young man he didn’t want to let go of.

A space opened late in the fall and Swinney told Reed that there was room for another corner. Reed knew who he wanted without hesitation.

“He wanted to come, wanted to commit, and I didn’t have a place and stayed with my deal because I’m happy to be safe here,” said Swinney. “If I had taken it, I would not have been true – I had no place. Anyway, things work out.

“I said ‘Mike’, I have a place. “And I said,” We have to take a corner. “I said, ‘So who do you have?’ And he left: Malcolm Greene. I’m just calling. ‘We called Malcolm, and of course there was some hesitation. His mother wasn’t sure, but I explained to her how we do it here, and he couldn’t wait to tell me that he wanted to come to Clemson. That was his dream. “

Greene visited Clemson for the last time last weekend and made sure the coaches knew where he wanted to land. When Reed went on the podium to speak about the recruits on National Signing Day, he became more emotional and tears began to flow.

“When you say” Clemson Mann “I think of this young man here,” said Reed. “I’m a little constipated because I love the boy, so I was able to go back and recruit him. You speak of a young man who wanted to be here, who was patient … In a society that no longer teaches patience, I should sit there and say to this young man: “Believe in the process, believe in the process. ‘ He has.”

When the tears ran down his face, Reed remembered what it took to land Greene.

“My wife tells me I’m getting too emotional when I recruit, so you have to be patient with me,” Reed continued. “But this kid, like I said, is a guy to go to war with. He will buy himself academically and athletically. He will be one of our young men who play a prominent role in the community. Just a great young man, and the fact that I have the opportunity to coach him is going to be special. I believe in him. We believe in him. He’ll be great here. ”

Swinney owed his persistence in landing one of the Tiger’s best prospects.

“He could have gone anywhere in the country,” said Swinney. “This is a great player and we have no place for him and that is a good problem. But Mike did a great job because he continued the relationship and stayed there and just said hey look, don’t give me up. “

Greene was named VHSL Class 5 State Defensive Player of the Year after leading Highland Springs 11-1 in 2019. As a junior, Greene had 63 tackles, three interceptions and two fights last year while helping his team win a state championship and a perfect season.

Highland Springs is the same school that Clemson Senior All-ACC Safety K’Von Wallace produced.

“Obviously, he’s been watching K’Von and the success and change that has taken place in K’Von’s life over the past four years,” said Swinney. “K’Von graduated on Thursday in three and a half years. It is really special. Malcolm is a corner, a dynamic player who will be able to do a lot for us, and just super, super excited to have Malcolm. “

