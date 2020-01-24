As part of an impeachment process, Adam Schiff, Dems, faces risks and limits to convict Trump

advertisement

WASHINGTON – Prosecutors of the Democratic House argued Thursday in Donald Trump ‘s impeachment proceedings that the president had been adversely affected by a “completely wrong” Ukrainian theory advocated by lawyer Rudy Giuliani, which he was abusing the power of the president and then led to the impeachment.

When the Democrats pressed their case for a second day before the Republican Senate’s skeptical jury, they showed video images of the country’s leading FBI and homeland security officials warning the public of the theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 elections ,

“Donald Trump wanted to investigate or announce this completely wrong Kremlin-based conspiracy theory,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee that heads the prosecutor’s office.

advertisement

Trump is accused of seeking the investigation – and of the political opponent Joe Biden and his son – for his own political benefit, while using the military-approved military aid as a lever. Schiff said, “You can imagine the danger to this country.”

Trump is on trial in the Senate after parliament charged him last month. He accused him of abusing his post by asking Ukraine to investigate while withholding the help of a United States ally in the war with neighboring Russia. Trump faces a second impeachment charge accused of hindering Congress by refusing to hand over documents or allow officials to testify on the home investigation.

Republicans, fed up with the long hours of the process, have defended Trump’s actions as appropriate and have viewed the process as a politically motivated effort to weaken him in the middle of his re-election campaign. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and acquittal is considered likely.

The Democrats’ challenge is clear as they try to convince not only fidgety senators but an American public that is divided over the Republican president in an election year.

Chaired by Chief Justice John Roberts, Democrats argued on Thursday that Trump’s motives were clear.

“No president has ever used his office to force a foreign nation to cheat on our elections,” New York House Justice Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler told the senators. He said the nation’s founders would be shocked. “The president’s behavior is wrong. It is illegal. It is dangerous.”

They mocked Trump’s claims that he had good reason to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political enemies.

It was Trump who was involved in a shocking abuse of power, not former Vice President Biden or other Trump enemies, said Texas MP Sylvia Garcia. There is “no evidence, nothing, nada,” suggesting that Biden did something wrong in dealing with Ukraine, the former judge said.

Trump and Giuliani followed up the investigation against Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company. He looked for exposed theories about which nation was guilty of interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

The President’s defense waited until it was their turn on Saturday.

“We will vigorously defend both facts and refute their statements,” said lawyer Jay Sekulow at the Capitol.

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt said the Democrats had given “admirable presentations.” But he said, “Basically, you have about an hour of presentation time and you gave it six times on Tuesday and eight times yesterday. There’s just not much new here.”

The top Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer, admitted that many senators “really don’t want to be here”.

But Schumer said Schiff had outlined a convincing case about Trump’s pressure on Ukraine and the cover-up plan, and many Republicans are only hearing it for the first time. He said they couldn’t help but stick to his testimony.

The Democrats, who opposed impeachment during an election year, are now marching towards a Senate decision that will also judge the American public.

Trump blew up the negotiations in a tweet on Thursday morning and declared it “the most unfair and corrupt hearing in Congress history”!

Biden camped in Iowa and said, “People are asking, won’t the President be stronger and harder to beat if he survives?” Yes, probably. But Congress has no choice, “he said, senators must cast their votes and” live with it in history. “

Each side has up to three days to present their case. After the House of Representatives prosecutors are expected to finish on Friday, the president’s lawyers have up to 24 hours. It is unclear how much time they will actually need, but Trump’s team promises not only to defend the president but also to take apart the Democratic case. The Senate will presumably only take days off on Sundays and push into the next week.

Then the senators will ask whether they want to call witnesses to testify or not.

Senators were allowed on Thursday to review additional testimony provided by an adjunct to Vice President Mike Pence, Jennifer Williams, who testified in Parliament’s impeachment investigation. Democrats said the additional certificate being graded strengthened their impeachment procedures. A Williams lawyer declined to comment.

Keeping the room’s attention turned out to be difficult for the Democrats. Most senators were seated at their desks as the rules dictate, although some had their legs stretched out and standing behind the desks or on the back wall of the chamber. Sometimes they yawned. The Republicans sometimes grinned softly.

The impeachment proceedings are pending against the background of the 2020 elections. Four senators, who are democratic presidential candidates, sit as juries apart from the election campaign.

A new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that the likelihood that the Senate would convict and be removed from office is slightly higher than the likelihood that it would not be 45% to 40% , However, a significant percentage of 14% said they did not know enough to have an opinion.

One point that largely agrees: Trump should enable top aides to appear as witnesses in the process. About 7 in 10 said so, including the majority of Republicans and Democrats, the survey said.

However, the strategy of more witnesses seemed far from set. Republicans opposed democratic efforts to get Trump’s aides, including former national security advisor John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and incumbent chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, to testify earlier this week.

The senators would probably repeat this rejection next week and rule out any chance of a new testimony.

Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

advertisement