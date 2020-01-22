As a descendant of Auschwitz victims, I have no interest in Yad Vashem's laundromat - Opinion - Israel News

advertisement

Yad Vashem will hold an event on Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz death camp. The list of invited participants – heads of state and high-ranking representatives of most European countries, Canada, Australia, the United States and even representatives of royal families in Europe – is the fulfillment of the racist dream of Viktor Orban and Jair Bolsonaro Welt, which is white and on the Jewish- based on Christian identity. It is no coincidence that not a single participant from Latin America, Africa or East Asia is attending the conference.

After World War II and as a lesson from the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were exterminated, the international community agreed to a list of documents that aim to recognize and defend basic human rights, prevent genocide and discrimination, and protect of refugees. These charters were not perfect, but gave reason to hope that the term “never again” would become more than a hollow slogan.

From the perspective of Israel and a large number of western countries, whose representatives will attend the Yad Vashem event, these charters should not fully protect the southern hemisphere’s citizens after the Holocaust and the protection of human rights. For decades since the liberation of Auschwitz, not only have most of these countries remained silent about a long list of massacres, rape, disappearances, and torture of the masses, but they have also actively participated in the commission of such crimes. Some western countries continued to be ruled by colonial and neo-colonial regimes. For economic reasons and as part of the Cold War and the war against communism, most western nations sold and supported weapons to military regimes that had committed crimes against humanity and genocide.

With the approval of the United States, Israel quickly became the central arms supplier for a list of murderous regimes in Central and South America, Africa, and Southeast Asia. For example, Israel’s vital support for a 1951 genocide charter was replaced by military regimes in Guatemala, and the genocide was perpetrated against indigenous people through the use of Israeli weapons. Israel’s support for a charter to eradicate all forms of racial discrimination and major civil projects for the independence of African nations have turned into massive military support for the apartheid regime in South Africa.

In contrast to the Holocaust Museum in Washington, which for years offered universal interpretations of lessons from the Holocaust, documented destruction and crimes against humanity against other peoples, and even founded a genocide prevention institute, Yad Vashem (with the exception of some of his researchers) refrain from dealing with anything that deviates from the Jewish question. For decades, Yad Vashem was even a must for dictators, killers, racists, and fascists who came to Israel to do arms deals and gain the mantle of the U.S. ally’s legitimacy and moral kashrut. Therefore, there is no more convenient place to wash all the crimes of these countries against significant parts of the world’s population than at the Yad Vashem Museum.

At the event on Thursday, nobody will talk about the Auschwitz teachings and processes in the 1930s, given the hatred of foreigners and Islamophobia in western countries, the world refugee crisis and the ongoing wars in South Sudan and Syria. Rohingya was in refugee camps in Bangladesh, the fear of genocide in Burundi and the burned opposition zones in Cameroon or Honduras.

Neither will they talk about the situation of the Palestinians in the Occupied Territories, France’s responsibility for the genocide in Rwanda, Britain’s responsibility for the disaster in the division of India, and the prison camps where members of the Kenyan freedom movement were tortured, American responsibility for them the mass murder of communists and leftists in Indonesia or genocide of locals in Canada, the United States and Australia.

The President of Armenia will probably not dare to initiate a discussion about Israel’s failure to recognize the Armenian genocide, and the President of Bosnia will not dare discuss the Israeli military aid to the Serbs and Bosnian Serbs during the war and to encourage genocide that happened there.

As a descendant of Auschwitz victims and survivors, I am not interested in this event.

Mack, a lawyer, is a human rights activist who specializes in the issue of the Israeli arms trade.

