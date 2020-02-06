Advertisement

Funko has left very few stones open to turn EVERYONE and EVERYONE into a POP! Vinyl toys, and they have given the horror genre a lot of love over the years.

But there are still some classic horror films that haven’t got the POP yet! Vinyl treatment, and one of them (at the time of this writing) is that of John Carpenter The thing,

The different characters and monsters from The Thing are instantly recognizable to horror fans, which would allow Funko to conjure up a pretty great set of toys. But in the meantime, a fan has taken matters into their own hands and created a series of model drawings that give us a good idea of ​​what an actual POP! Line based on The Thing could look like this.

These drawings were courtesy of @ Funko_Maverick on Instagram and he introduced all the main players as funko toys. Monster, not yet included at this point….

