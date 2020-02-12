Ari Shaffir’s comments after Kobe Bryant’s death have been under fire since he uploaded the video, making fun of the situation. Shaffir raised Bryant’s allegations of rape and concluded that he had learned about it.

Many in the industry have called Shaffir after his comments. Joe Rogan was one of those whom he called his comment “over-the-line”. Artie Lange is the last to worry about the situation and Shaffir was quite embarrassed to think about the whole ordeal.

“I had my moments on Twitter and said a few things that were difficult to defend,” said Lange. “That was tough. Kobe Bryant had some problems, he was acquitted, but his beautiful daughter was killed and seven other people … that was bad and it was so fast.”

He added, “I have no problem with Ari, but it was a wrong move.”

He wasn’t a fan of Shaffir’s approach to Rogan’s comments. Shaffir is known to be quick to joke when a celebrity dies, but his comments on Bryant have been well received by many because it was too quick and included a tragedy with children, including Bryant’s daughter Gianna.

“He had to know that there are ramifications if you just say ridiculous s – that you shouldn’t say when people die,” said Rogan.

“It was so stupid, but it’s also what you said before that you have to keep going up,” Rogan said. “If you do outrageous things to make people like ‘oh look at Jimmy he’s crazy’ you get trapped and make it more outrageous.”

He apologized in an Instagram post about Shaffir’s comments, but his comments were too deliberate that many are unwilling to forgive him.

“Kobe Bryant died 23 years late today,” began the video of Shaffir’s joke about Bryant. “He got away with rape because all Hollywood liberals who attack comedies like raping the Lakers more than raping them. It’s a big problem for the hero who forgot to fill up his helicopter. Me hate the Lakers. What a great day! “

Shaffir had to face a lot of backlash, including the New York Comedy Club having to cancel some of its upcoming shows where he performed regularly. He reportedly only appeared on one set, but used a wrong name due to public opinion about him.