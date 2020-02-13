Arthur Gaines

Arthur Joseph Gaines Jr. was born on August 3, 1945, the son of Theresa Pineau Gaines and Arthur Joseph Gaines Sr. The second of five children, Art, grew up in Bridgeport, CT with siblings Joanne Sistrand (Dec.), Ray Gaines, Sr., Eileen Messina and Kathy Piccirillo, and was always surrounded by a loving and fun extended family. Art met Aline “Aleah” Cote, who played spouses in a high school play, a role that developed into 52 years of marriage. Her first adventure was serving in the Air Force, where Art was stationed at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina. Art reached the rank of Sargent before being honorably released in 1968. The couple returned to Connecticut, where their daughter Chrishelle was born. The couple both worked in radiology in different areas, including at Danbury Hospital. They lived in Bethel, Southbury and Branford before moving to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Art’s expertise as an X-ray engineer led to the founding of his company Artec Imaging and the creation, patenting and manufacturing of the EquusCT, a unique, state-of-the-art rotary table that was previously used. Perform diagnostic CT scans on horses. He individually modified his design to enable CT scans on zoo animals and even dolphins. The EquusCT tables are used at large veterinary schools in the United States, Europe, Thailand and Australia.

Art was the friendliest and calmest man for his family and life’s work. He really enjoyed the people in his life and had fun. As a child he loved model trains and tinkered in his family cellar. As an adult, he loved boating, flying RC planes, and photography. He was an engineer through and through and knew everything about airplanes, machines and devoured the television program “How It’s Made”. He loved the beach and would be in a roller coaster’s first car. Besides his wife “Lynnie”, his greatest joy was his daughter Chris, her husband Matt Micolucci and grandson Matthew Micolucci, and we cannot forget his beloved dog Ginger.

In search of sunshine and warmth, Art and Aleah moved to The Villages, Florida in 2018. They enjoyed their friends and neighbors and the beauty of their community. Although he was never a smoker, Art was diagnosed with interstitial pulmonary fibrosis and pulmonary hypertension in November 2018. In November 2019, he underwent a bilateral lung transplant. While his journey had a different end than we all hoped for, he is now flying in heaven with family, friends and angels.