Last week I wrote about who should fix tax return mistakes – the creator or auditor. Today I’m going to discuss another disagreement on the tax audit: I recommend deleting the tick and tie review in favor of a problem review.

There are two main types of tax returns: a content check and a problem check. In the content check, the reviewers check all entries made by the creator. Basically, they check what they see in the entry and tie it to what the customer has provided, i.e. H. Cross and tie them. In the issues review, the expert examines tax issues and tries to uncover planning options.

I know a lot of accountants who won’t stop ticking and tying because they say they don’t want to make a mistake. Here we differ in our goals. For them, one mistake is that something the customer gave us was entered incorrectly or not at all. To avoid this, have the most qualified tax experts review everything the low-level preparers do. Those who do the problem checking don’t want to make the mistake of missing out on ways to help customers save taxes and plan their financial wellbeing. Those are the mistakes I don’t want to make either. Note that there are two different meanings of errors.

I claim that it is difficult for a reviewer to do both. Ticking and tying is a tiring process that often leads to tiredness and negligence on the part of the examiners, so that they do not find any mistakes. In my opinion, if a preparer knows that everything he is doing is being rechecked, it can degrade performance and lead to data entry neglect. If a customer has stopped sending something, the reviewer is likely to overlook this gap because they cannot defend themselves against it. And if the customer is entitled to make an IRA or a retroactive SEP contribution, this would likely not be discovered (except by chance) as it is not a tick and tie item. Tick ​​and tie creates no added value for the customer.

The reality is that mistakes are made. The question is where you want to make the mistake – by typing something wrong that the customer has provided, or by missing or missing an opportunity to uncover a tax saving or planning instance that really justifies the use of your business.

Incidentally, the mistake of not entering something correctly may be embarrassed, but in the long run the customer will not lose anything. A missed opportunity failure is never found, and the customer can never recover what they may have lost.

You decide how you want to offer your customers added value. In order to comfort the skepticism, the expert could review selected points.

