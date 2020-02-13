Cork City has announced the signing of defender Joseph Olowu for a loan agreement with Arsenal.

The 21-year-old joins Neale Fenn after playing eleven games for the Gunners U23 team in Premier League 2 this season.

When I arrived in Leeside, Olowu said, “It was an exciting opportunity when I heard it for the first time and I thought it would be good for me to advance my football career.”

Neale explained to me the type of football he wanted to play – he wanted to get it on the ground, play exciting football to get the fans out there, and it honestly sounded good to me.

“Personally, I want to have a lot of playing time and play as much football as possible. On a team basis, I want to help this team take a good position and continue to push the season forward.”

Looking ahead to Friday’s start against Shelbourne, Olowu is ready to say: “I always love a game against a big rival. I’m looking forward to the challenges of getting fans on the side and hopefully having a great atmosphere for the season’s opening game. “

Olowu will be with City until June and manager Neale Fenn is pleased that the deal was closed before the season started.

“It was a while before we got it on the line. We have been waiting for international release in the past few days, and we are very happy to have received it now,” he said.

“We are very grateful to Arsenal for their help in handling this deal. Joseph has been training with us for a while, he is a central defender, he reads the game very well and obviously he is very well on the ball because he is with Arsenal.” This is something we like in this club.