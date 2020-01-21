advertisement

In his penultimate episode, The CW’s Arrow planted a seed for the future on Tuesday with a spin-off pilot who brought Laurel and Dinah from 2020 together with Mia from the 1940s. If Green Arrow and the Canary Islands went into series, would you tune in?

The important things first: If you’ve deviated a little (or even a bit) confused from this spin-off pilot, that’s perfectly understandable, since it actually takes place after the series final finale next week. I repeat, the spin-off will take place after the event of the next week’s series finale, which also includes the funeral of Oliver Queen, Ergo, we don’t yet know why Mia’s memory of her actual past has been overwritten or how / why Dinah “woke up” one day in 2040 and looks like never before.

To sum it up again:

Some versions / possible composites of Laurel traveled until 2040 to prevent Bianca “daughter of Helena” Bertinelli from being kidnapped and eventually killed. When Laurel couldn’t stop the kidnapping, she chased Dinah in the Fishnet (ha!), The bar that the former canary owns, in which he sings and about which he lives. (Here and later, we get clues as to how Dinah got there in 2040, and then stay there after we find that she “doesn’t even exist” or anything like that.) Laurel reports that she’s here to help her friend’s quiet existence as a cheer up police captain in a city that has not committed a crime for 20 years to save Bianca. Because when Bianca dies, her murderer is never found and Star City gets into a criminal pit littered with accidental fires.

But for this mission you still need a person / an actor …

The Mia Queen of 2040 Star City is, at least as far as she knows, a fabulous personality, so much so that her college graduation is news worthy of TV. Also, when we see her for the first time, Mia is about to get engaged to her boyfriend … J.J.! That night at Mia’s graduation / gala we learn a few more 2040 / spin-off nuggets: Zoe is alive; whereas J.J. is a good guy, Connor is a mess / addict; and William is still an unfortunate tech titan. Laurel and Dinah show up to investigate Bianca’s kidnapping and grill her ex, Trevor, for starters. This catches Mia’s attention, which none of the women recognize. Laurel notes that they have a lot to do and not much time, and notes that Mia needs to remember, so she turns a ring on her finger and grabs the redhead’s arm. Mia, in turn, is flooded with a flood of memories of her real past – training at Nyssa, who lived in a dystopian situation in 2040, was a vigilante and Deathstroke J.J. kill Zoe, get almost smoochy with Connor and watch her father die (you know, the first time).

After Mia faints from all of this and then comes to her, she slips out with Laurel and Dinah to re-establish the connection and bring the 411 up to date. They are planning to install monitoring devices in the Bertinelli house, where they will learn that “it” will soon be installed. Mia sniffs around in J.J.’s office and suspects that he is behind Death’s disappearance as Bianca. However, when J.J. caught, she realizes that the “secret” files on his computer are just honeymoon plans. Mia realizes that her fiance is actually a fine guy, but it’s too late – J.J. is done with her.

When Bianca apparently publishes an Insta video from Bali, the girls analyze it and find that it is a doctoral video of the bound celebrities in an abandoned building (you guessed it). They find Bianca on site and discover that her ex, Trevor, was behind the Deathstroke mask. A group fight follows in which Green Arrow and the Canary Islands kick each other’s ass before chasing Trevor on a roof. Before Trevor detonates the roof (including himself), he alludes to a “she” behind the threat of crime while the women take to safety.

After Laurel and Dinah thought about turning the latter’s cute 2040 excavations into an operations base for a Canarian club, the spin-off pilot leaves us with some puzzles:

* Who does the “she” Trevor refer to?

* Why did Trevor’s wrist tattoo match the glyphs on the infamous Hozen?

* Who kidnapped William after shooting him and Mia at the foot of the Oliver Queen Memorial Statue with a Tranq dart?

* According to a future headline, why should Mia be “The Woman Who Failed Star City”?

We also get a threatening final twist when someone approaches J.J. sneaks up, holds onto him and presses a ring like Laurels on his head. “You have to remember,” growls the hooded attacker. And sure, nuff, J.J. remembers his mean Deathstroke tendencies.

