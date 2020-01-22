Arrow Season 8 Episode 9 Review

advertisement

Jessie Robertson reviews the penultimate episode of Arrow…

So, the green arrow, Oliver Queen, is dead. Actually, twice. But do we still have two episodes of his season? What could happen next?

advertisement

Well, the penultimate episode of arrow is essentially a pilot for another show, an extension of the Arrowverse itself. We are in 2040 – a new 2040 timeline in which Laurel (still Earth 2 Laurel) was dropped by her sister Sara to show the decline of Stop Star City. At this point it has been crime-free for 20 years, but the kidnapping of Bianca Bertenelli will trigger a chain of events that will endanger the city again. She recruits Dinah, who woke up this year and was completely forgotten in her spare time, and finally Mia Queen. However, this is a different Mia Queen; She’s Star Citys Socialite after she just graduated from college and hooked up with J.J. (whom you may remember from the future episodes of the last season as the new Deathstroke). Laurel, a device developed by Cisco and shaped by Martian Manhunter’s ability to remind people of the world before Crisis, activates Mia’s memories of past life and turns her world upside down.

From there, the plot condenses as Mia’s memories flow back as they try to track down her friend, and she accuses her fiance of being the person she remembered in the past. She finds the skills and vows to help these women accomplish their mission and find them and save the city.

As for an episode, it’s difficult to judge because the story is so far from the left panel that I consider it more like a pilot. As a pilot, this show, although it has familiar characters, has a very cool energy. It feels like the TV version of Birds of Prey from dialogue, hip music and fashion, set in a somewhat futuristic environment of 20 years in the future, is a very entertaining show with its own unique Meld atmosphere. There are also several scenes with this typical arrow action, in which an entire building explodes and bad guys are thrown from the balconies. This show has a little bit of everything.

The characters are also minor variations of who they were, another side effect of Crisis that I love. Mia’s edges have been softened. She is still a dynamic performer in combat scenes and choreography, but she’s not quite like Oliver in season 1. Dinah is much more relaxed and more of a tech guru. And Laurel is a kind of new optimist – a sarcastic but hopeful hero who understands the hardships and dangers of the job.

Rating – 8.5 / 10 – These girls step on the butt and show a new style that is different from all other CW shows. This is pretty difficult with the list they have. There could be a future here.

Jessie Robertson

advertisement