NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The New Orleans police confirmed on Saturday that the warrant for Cleveland Brown’s wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. was lifted.

The arrest warrant was issued on Thursday when a video posted on social media showed Beckham beating a security guard’s buttocks during the victory celebration in the LSU locker room after Monday night’s national championship game at the Superdome.

LSU players were seen smoking cigars – prohibited in the Superdome – in pictures of the post-game celebration. Authorities have reportedly warned her of arrest.

A 27-second video available on Twitter shows a security guard standing over an LSU player sitting on a changing room bench. The officer seems to be looking around on the bench and pointing to the floor. You can hear him talking about a brand just before Beckham approaches him from behind and seems to hit his butt.

“The security officer for the Odell Beckham Jr. incident decided to drop the charges,” the department’s information office said in an email.

Beckham has also examined its apparent cash payments to Tigers players on the field after the game.

LSU athletics spokesman Michael Bonnette said last week that initial information indicated that Beckham was handing out “novelty bills” to players. However, further research has shown that Beckham may have given real money away, Bonnette said. ‘

The NCAA does not allow players to receive cash benefits while playing college football. These rules are designed to prevent institutions from attracting talent by promising direct or indirect payments.

Beckham, 27, played for the LSU from 2011 to 2013 and was a first choice for the New York Giants. It was sold to Cleveland before last season.

The three-time pro bowler played most of the season with a sports hernia injury that may require surgery. Although he was not entirely healthy, he played all 16 games and ended up with 74 catches for 1,035 meters. However, he only had four touchdowns, the least in an entire season.

The eye-catching, wide receiver was punished by the NFL for wearing an expensive watch during a game and asked by officials to change his helmet visor and studs that did not meet league rules.

Late in the season when the Browns retired from the playoff competition, Beckham rejected reports telling opposing players to pick me up during the game. Beckham said he had no intention of leaving the Browns and was determined to help them win while playing with Jarvis Landry, his best friend and former college teammate.

