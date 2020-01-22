advertisement

Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Wednesday that the surrender and arrest of Aditya Rao, suspected of having placed an explosive on Monday at Mangaluru International Airport, did not encourage the state’s Bharatiya Janata party leaders.

The BJP leaders could have made a number of statements if the arrested person was from a minority community, he said.

After the arrest of Aditya, the BJP was unable to politically record the issue in the state’s coastal strip, the congress leader told reporters here.

