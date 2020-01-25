Arnold Schwarzenegger fans have NSFW's answer to his Dolly Parton Meme Challenge

advertisement

Arnold Schwarzenegger took part in the Dolly Parton Meme Challenge on Friday and joined the ever-growing list of celebrities who made fun of how people present themselves differently on social networks. The fans of the Terminator star have a lot of funny reactions to his collage, including some comments from NSFW. The meme gained ground this week after Parton’s social media team shared their collage earlier this week.

Schwarzenegger’s collage shows him using a portrait from his time as governor of California for LinkedIn, a photo of Kindergarten Cop for Facebook, and a photo with his pets for Instagram. The last photo is an old black and white photo from Schwarzenegger’s bodybuilding days, where he only wears underwear that he would use for Tinder.

“Wherever [Parton] leads, I follow,” Schwarzenegger wrote in his caption.

Schwarzenegger’s photo brought in comments from fans and his famous friends, including his jingle All The Way co-star Jim Belushi.

“The versatility of the legend Arnold,” wrote Belushi. “The scale picture is unscrupulous.”

“I would definitely swipe right,” wrote Joseph Baena, Schwarzenegger’s son, from his relationship with Mildred Patricia Baena.

“Arnold wins the internet today,” added coach Jay Alderton.

“You would totally exaggerate the mood of the tinder,” said a fan.

“I’m still amazed at how bodybuilders used to look like Greek gods,” wrote another.

“The best I’ve seen,” wrote one fan while another agreed, “Seriously the best I’ve seen.”

While Schwarzenegger ends the week with a meme, the actor saw the Arnold Strongman USA competition with Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara on Saturday, reports PEOPLE. The event is a fundraiser for the Santa Monica Firefighters Relief Fund, the CalFire Benevolent Foundation, and the Ventura County Widows and Orphans Fund.

This year’s competition was a moment when firefighter Eric Stevens and his wife Amanda Stevens received a $ 10,000 donation funded by the three charities. In August 2019, a month after their wedding, the former St. Louis Rams player was diagnosed with ALS.

Then Schwarzenegger and Maganiello announced that they would raise the donation so the couple raised $ 30,000 in one day.

“We are incredibly grateful for today’s great support! It is important to raise awareness and educate people because many families like us suffer from the disease,” wrote the Stevens on their Team Stevens Nation Instagram page. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart!”

Credit: Han Myung-Gu / WireImage / Getty Images

