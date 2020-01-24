Arnold Schwarzenegger does his own shoot on Dolly Parton Meme Challenge

advertisement

Dolly Parton’s meme challenge caught the attention of none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger. The meme that Parton tweeted on Thursday illustrates how different a person’s profile picture can be between social media platforms. Parton compares how someone presents themselves on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder. Of course, the Terminator star had to play along.

Where @DollyParton goes I follow. pic.twitter.com/23772RoJ0b

– Arnold (@Schwarzenegger), January 24, 2020

Given Schwarzenegger’s diverse curriculum vitae, his images range from his time as governor of California to his time as an award-winning bodybuilder. Given the actor’s four and a half million followers, there was no shortage of comments either.

“It’s so great to see someone like you participate in a meme like this,” wrote one fan while another said, “That’s why you’re one of my favorite people of all time.” A third simply added: “Dolly Parton Challenge … finished!”

In addition to Schwarzenegger, Eminem also took part in the Dolly Parton Meme Challenge, but contained a very NSFW photo that represents a very good brand for the rapper.

As for Schwarzenegger’s showbiz career, the actor returned to the role of the T-800 for Terminator: Dark Fate this summer, in which franchise inventor James Cameron and co-star Linda Hamilton also returned. Despite the ambitious set-up and the advertising they did with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the film landed at the box office and was bombed.

Given that Dark Fate was seen as the start of a whole new trilogy of films, in which all entries outside the first two films were ignored, the lukewarm reception has questioned the future of the action-packed time travel franchise.

Even though Schwarzenegger has not been a governor since his second term in 2011, he is still active in the political arena – especially as an advocate for environmental issues. It wasn’t until last fall that he had another feud with President Donald Trump and his policies.

“Trump can’t wipe out a decade of clean air with a Sharpie,” he tweeted about the president’s problem with California’s emissions standards. “How many times have you heard that conservatives have violated states ‘rights? But suddenly, when a state wants to pollute less and protect its citizens from lethal pollution, conservatives throw states’ rights straight out of the window.”

The feud between the two goes back several years and Schwarzenegger even claimed in an interview with Men’s Health that the 45th president was “in love with me”. That’s the reality. With Trump he wants to be me. “

