This is when the police arrested a gang of eBay fraudsters in a McDonald’s parking lot as part of an investigation.

Police have arrested five people today after the gang of eBay fraudsters armed with a gun, hammer and machete struck twelve times in Greater Manchester – and officials have now issued a new warning.

As in the M.E.N. According to reports, a man with terrible injuries was left behind after the gang attacked him and his fiancee.

Jamie Hallam (48) and his partner Georgina were robbed of £ 9,000 in cash.

The couple traveled from Norfolk to Manchester to pick up a car they had bought on the bidder’s website.

But they were trapped.

The couple were forced to hand over the money at gunpoint and Mr. Hallam had a broken nose, eye socket and cheekbones after being attacked by two masked men.

There was a flood of armed robberies on victims who were attacked by false auto advertisements on online auction sites.

Jamie and his fiance were shocked by their terrible ordeal

(Image: Jamie Hallam)

Between Tuesday, November 19, 2019 and Wednesday, January 22, 2020, police received 12 reports of armed robberies in Manchester and Oldham related to online auction sites.

Now four men aged 43, 24, 22 and 19 and a 41-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of robbery. They all remain in detention for interviews by detectives.

Video recordings at the M.E.N. showed members of the gang arrested by armed police officers at McDonald’s parking lot in Failsworth.

During the arrests in the Oldham and Newton Heath areas in Greater Manchester, officers also found a stolen car and two machetes.

In a statement, GMP said: “The arrests are related to several armed robberies that are believed to have occurred between Tuesday, November 19, 2019 and Wednesday, January 22, 2020 after false auto advertisements on the eBay online auction website. ”

Detective Inspector Joseph Harrop of the GMP Group for Serious and Organized Crime said: “Our dedicated team of Detectives has worked intensively to investigate this shocking series of violent and heinous attacks, and although we have carried out five arrests, we continue to ensure that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

“It is important that the intensity of this investigation continues, and so we continue to ask the public to contact the police if they have information or concerns about this type of armed robbery.

“I also want to remind the public to remain vigilant and vigilant when dealing with online advertising on auction sites, and anyone who suspects should contact the police confidentially immediately.”

Anyone with any information should contact the police on 0161 856 4409, quoting incident number 1926, dated January 21, 2020. Details can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.