Arizona's Kevin Sumlin in the hot seat among Pac-12 trainers

Head coach Kevin Sumlin of the Arizona Wildcats watches from the sideline during the second half of the NCAAF game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Arizona Football committed to kicking off his career as former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin in January 2018.

Several sales outlets advertised it as “home rental” – and in the context of that time it was. A few years later, and in retrospect that’s not true.

Sumlin coached A&M in his six seasons with a record 51:26 and a 3-2 record in bowl games. He spent two seasons between 9 and 15 in Arizona, despite having Khalil Tate, a quarterback who was once lauded as a candidate for the Heisman Trophy. This contrasts particularly badly with the wildcat competition school in the US state of Arizona, whose initially criticized attitude by Herm Edwards turned out to be a great boon for the program.

All of this is a good context to understand why ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, after only two seasons, called Sumlin in a story setting out which college football coaches should be in the hot seat.

Sumlin is just 9-15 in Arizona and has redesigned his defensive coaching staff after the season. Things in the UA program seem very unsettled, and Sumlin will likely have to hand in a bowl in the third year to stay with it.

Rittenberg said USC’s Clay Helton was the other in the hot seat, and UCLA’s Chip Kelly was “one to watch”.

Arizona took a 4: 8 lead in 2019 and ended the season after seven losses. Tate is now gone, although newcomer Grant Gunnell performed well as a Wildcats quarterback last year when Tate wasn’t out on the field. He completed 65.2% of his passes for 1,239 yards in eight appearances, threw nine touchdowns and only one interception.

However, it doesn’t help that Arizona has the 64th recruitment class for 2020, which is the worst in Pac-12, according to 247Sports.

