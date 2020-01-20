Arizona Wildcats returns to college basketball rankings

advertisement

Colorado guard D’Shawn Schwartz (5) drives Josh Green (AP Photo / Rick Scuteri) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona.

After a week outside of the Associated Press Top 25 poll this season, the Arizona Wildcats are back in college basketball rankings.

Sean Miller’s team jumped from the unranked team to 22nd after defeating Utah and what was then Colorado’s twentieth.

Both won when Arizona lost the Utes 93-77 on Thursday and rolled past the Buffaloes with 75-54 last Saturday.

In the survey, Baylor and Gonzaga were the only two teams among the top five to do business last week.

That doesn’t mean that they haven’t moved either.

The bears (15: 1) jumped over the Bulldogs and took first place in the Associated Press men’s college basketball poll on Monday. They won against the state of Iowa and the state of Oklahoma and gave the top 25 the seventh team this season. This is the 1983 record for most of the first in the history of the survey, which dates back to the 1948/49 season.

Gonzaga (20-1) was only a victim of his conference schedule. The Bulldogs blew up Santa Clara and BYU, but just enough voters saw these victories as less impressive than the perfect Big 12 launch of the bears. Baylor received 33 votes in first place and received 1,591 points from the 65-member media group, while Gonzaga received 31 votes in first place for 1,588 points.

The rest of the top 5 look very different after Duke, Auburn and Butler lost both games last week.

Kansas (14-3) improved three places to third after victories over Oklahoma and Texas. The latter required a big comeback in Austin. San Diego State (19-0) remained perfect with wins over Fresno State and Nevada, and Florida State (16-2) finished fifth after defeating reigning national champion Virginia and surviving the best Miami extension.

The Seminoles have not lost since playing Indiana in the Big Ten ACC Challenge in the first week of December.

Louisville, which took first place earlier this season, jumped five places to sixth place after beating Pittsburgh in extra time and fighting the Blue Devils. Dayton was the next, followed by Duke, Villanova and Seton Hall to round out the top 10.

Duke lost to Clemson earlier this week, and coach Mike Krzyzewski’s side fell five places.

Krzyzewski’s team didn’t just have a tough lesson last week. Fourth-placed Auburn dropped to 16th after losing a pair of blowouts against Alabama and Florida, and fifth-placed Butler jumped to 13th after the Bulldogs suffered a defeat against Seton Hall DePaul.

Here’s a closer look at the other big news in another new Top 25:

RUTGERS ON GROWTH

The Scarlet Knights recovered from a loss to Illinois by defeating Indiana and Minnesota at home and setting their RAC record 13-0 this season – the best start in school history. That was enough to put Rutgers (14-4) in 24th place for the first time since the last election of the 1978-79 season. And with Seton Hall in 10th place, the state of New Jersey has two teams in the ranking for the first time since Princeton’s last choice in the 1990/91 season.

OTHER NOVELTIES

Iowa, who participated in the election all season, made the biggest jump back to 19th place after beating number 19 at the time. 19 Michigan. No. 22 Arizona and No. 25 Houston joined the Hawkeyes, the latter of which was through the SMU and then No. 16 Wichita State last week.

ON THE WAY

The Shockers retired after losing to Houston and Temple. The Wolverines retired along with Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Creighton, whose week-long stay ended in defeat against Georgetown earlier this week.

BUCKEYES BUMMER

No team has fallen as strongly as the state of Ohio, which was in first place with votes 9-0 in the top five just six weeks ago. The Buckeyes have lost six of their last nine and five of their last six games to end poll death. Her only victory in the past few weeks has been against humble Nebraska.

