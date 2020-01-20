Arizona sports connections on Super Bowl LIV teams Chiefs, Niners

advertisement

Bully Mathieu of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts in the second half of the NFL AFC Championship soccer game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo / Charlie Neibergall)

When the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers compete in Super Bowl LIV, a handful of players have ties to Arizona.

From the Arizona Cardinals to universities to high schools in the valley, some well-known names have appeared on the team lists over the years.

advertisement

The chiefs have five players with Arizona connections.

Terrell Suggs: Suggs, who graduated from Hamilton High School in Chandler, became a national star in Arizona in 2002 when his 24 sacks broke the NCAA record and he won numerous awards, including the Rotary Lombardi Award and the Bill Willis Trophy ,

He spent most of his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, but returned to Arizona this season and played 13 games with the Cardinals before being trimmed and signed by the Chiefs.

Tyrant Mathieu: The honey badger became a fan favorite in Arizona and received eleven interceptions in five seasons. Mathieu’s best year was 2015 when he had five interceptions and a total of 89 tackles. After Mathieu’s release from the Cardinals, he was picked up from Kansas City, where he has started every game in the past two seasons.

Anthony Sherman: The defender spent his first two seasons in the NFL with the Cardinals and has appeared in 28 games. He was just trying to rush but caught 13 passes for 111 yards. Sherman has played with Kansas City since then.

Alex Okafor: Okafor landed in the injured reserve in his first season with the Chiefs in December. He was a quarter-final draft pick from the Arizona Cardinals in 2013 and started 25 of the 26 games in which he played in the 2014 and 2015 seasons. In these two seasons, he collected 53 tackles, 15 defeats and one interception. He didn’t start any games for the Cardinals in 2016.

Xavier Williams: The Cardinals signed Williams in 2015 as an vacant free agent. Williams played 23 games for Arizona in three seasons, won a total of 28 tackles and started twice. He signed with the Chiefs before the 2018 season.

The 49ers have four players with connections to Arizona.

Earl Mitchell: Mitchell played for Arizona from 2006 to 2009. He started as a running back before switching to the defensive, which turned out to be correct: In the last two seasons he had lost 88 tackles and 18 tackles. He played for the 2010–13 Houston Texans, the 2014–16 Miami Dolphins, and played for the San Francisco Giants for two years before being cut.

Mitchell was signed by the Seahawks this off-season, but failed to get on the team. He retired. However, the Niners knocked at the turn of the year and Mitchell signed for the team he played for in 2017 and 2018. Last weekend he made his debut against the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and got a duel.

Andrew Lauderdale: Lauderdale is one of the success stories of the now defunct Alliance of American Football. The offensive lineman got chances from three NFL teams after the AAF closed: The Cardinals signed him in April 2019, but waived him two months later; The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed him, but released him a month later. 10 days later, Lauderdale signed with the 49ers. He was released with an injury title, but returned to the injury reserve on September 1. He remains in the injured reserve.

Shawn Poindexter: Poindexter, who attended Centennial High School in Glendale, Arizona, became a star at the University of Arizona in 2018. He had eleven touchdowns and ended the season with 42 receptions and 759 yards. He was contracted by the 49ers as an unoccupied free agent and was placed in the injured reserve after his waiver in August.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles: Flannigan-Fowles, a player in the 49ers practice group, played all 50 games from 2015 to 18 as a student at the University of Arizona and started 36 of them. A security, Flannigan-Fowles had 56 tackles and five tackles for losing as a senior. He was contracted by San Francisco as a non-commissioned free agent in May, abandoned in August, and added to the practice group in September.

Follow @Logan_Newsman

advertisement