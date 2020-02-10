Another season is on the books for the Arizona Cardinals.
Under first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury and rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, the Cardinals ended the 2019 season with a 5: 10: 1 record – a brand they used in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft achieve eighth overall rank.
By April 23, when the design takes place in Las Vegas, we here at ArizonaSports.com will keep you posted on all of the prognoses related to the Cardinals’ first round decision and what General Manager Steve Keim is doing with it could.
February 10th
SB Nation
Dan Kadar
2020 NFL Mock Draft: These are the teams that should act in the first round
Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
February 10th
NJ.com
Joe Giglio
NFL Draft 2020: Dolphins-Bengals act for Joe Burrow from LSU? Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa falls? Giant Land Defense Star? Latest round 1 mock
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
February 9th
Bleacher Report
Kristopher Knox
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Early predictions for the first round for top prospects
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
February 8th
New York Post
Steve Serby
NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Giants reach for Isaiah Simmons, Jets get Tristan Wirfs
Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
February 7th
SI.com
Kevin Hanson
2020 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: A Trade Up for Tua
Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa * 2
February 7th
Real GM
Jeff Risdon
2020 NFL Mock Draft, Version 2.0: The Rise of the OL
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
February 7th
CBSSports.com
Josh Edwards
2020 NFL Mock Draft: The cards combine Kyler Murray with CeeDee Lamb. Jags remain in status and replace Jalen Ramsey
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
February 6th
Detroit Free Press
Dave Birkett
Dave Birketts NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Detroit Lions stay in 3rd place, defend themselves
Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
February 6th
Draft Wire
Luke Easterling
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Post-Super Bowl projections with trades
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
February 6th
CBSSports.com
R.J. White
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders bring new QB-WR duo to Vegas, Chiefs add linebackers to the Super Bowl squad
Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson
February 5th
CBSSports.com
Chris Trapasso
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Tua Tagovailoa falls to Chargers when five QBs make the top 15, Patriots contribute to the defense
Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
February 4th
Houston Chronicle
John McClain
John McClains and Aaron Wilson’s 2020 NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
February 4th
Houston Chronicle
Aaron Wilson
John McClains and Aaron Wilson’s 2020 NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
February 4th
ESPN
Todd McShay
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Todd McShay’s second prediction for the first round, including Chase Young
Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
February 4th
The athletic
Dane Brugler
2020 Mock Draft 3.0: Five plausible trades that could mess up the first round
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma * 1
February 4th
USA today
Nate Davis
NFL Mock Draft 2020: Where will Jordan Love land, other QBs in the post-Super Bowl projection?
Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
February 4th
SB Nation
Dan Kadar
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Welcome to the offseason with 2 round picks
Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
February 4th
CBSSports.com
Tom Fornelli
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders take Tua Tagovailoa after trading with Lions, Dolphins find QB late in the first round
Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
3 February
NFL.com
Chad Reuter
Three-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Dolphins pass on Tua
Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
3 February
Per soccer focus
Michael Renner
PFF 2020 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Dolphins trade against Tua Tagovailoa
Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
3 February
CBSSports.com
Ryan Wilson
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Five Quarterbacks Go Round 1; Chargers, Bucs, Vikings all pass the land franchise
Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
3 February
Bleacher Report
Matt Miller
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller’s Post-Super Bowl Complete predictions for 7 rounds
Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
3 February
Sporting news
Vinny Iyer
NFL Mock Draft 2020: Patriots, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants go defense; Bucs, chargers go into QB
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
3 February
Cleveland.com
Tim Bielik
2020 NFL Draft: Could Former Ohio State Players Be The First Three Picks? Draft 4.0
Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
3 February
NJ.com
Darryl Slater
NFL Draft 2020: Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa Slips? Patriots exchange for Tom Brady’s replacement?
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
3 February
Detroit news
Justin Rogers
Justin Rogers 2020 NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
3 February
Bleacher Report
Scott Polacek
2020 NFL Mock Draft: 1st round order and predictions after Super Bowl 54
Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
3 February
Bleacher Report
Zach Buckley
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Post-Super Bowl predictions for the first round
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
February 2nd
Per soccer network
Nick Farabaugh
2020 NFL mock draft: 4 QBs illuminate the first round
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
Jan 29
NFL.com
Lance Zierlein
Lance Zierlein NFL Mock Draft 1.0: The Raiders choose WR Jerry Jeudy
Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
Jan 29
CBSSports.com
Chris Trapasso
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Saints replace Drew Brees with Jordan Love, Eagles increase the speed of the recipient group
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
Jan 29
San Diego Union Tribune
Eddie Brown
2020 NFL mock draft: two-round projections
Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
January 28th
Athlon Sports
Bryan Fischer
2020 NFL Mock Draft: First Round Predictions (Updated)
Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
January 28th
The big lead
Ryan Phillips
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Joe Burrow remains number 1 in the top 10 and sees a number of changes
Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
Jan 27
NFL.com
Bucky Brooks
Bucky Brooks 2020 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Jordan Love to Saints
Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
Jan 27
WalterFootball.com
Charlie Campbell
2020 NFL mock draft
Jeff Okudah, CB, State of Ohio
Jan 27
NJ.com
Zack rose petal
NFL Draft 2020: Chargers acquired from Philip Rivers, ready for a huge top 5 trade with Giants?
Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
January 26th
Bleacher Report
Kristopher Knox
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for overlooked prospects for the first round
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
January 24th
ESPN
Mel Kiper
2020 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Mel Kiper’s early NFL draft predictions for the first round for Joe Burrow, QBs and more
Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
January 24th
Fox Sports
Jason McIntyre
2020 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Will Anyone Act For Joe Burrow?
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
January 23
CBSSports.com
Josh Edwards
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Four QBs go into Round 1, but not Justin Herbert, 49ers Pass Rush becomes more dangerous
A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa
Jan 21
NFL.com
Daniel Jeremiah
Daniel Jeremiah 2020 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Four QBs in the Top 15
Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
Jan 21
SI.com
Kevin Hanson
2020 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Three quarterbacks in the top six
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
Jan 21
CBSSports.com
Ryan Wilson
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Four QBs after 12 picks off the board, Colts get Jacoby Brissett downfield weapon
Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
Jan 21
Sporting news
Vinny Iyer
NFL Mock Draft 2020: 49ers, packers strengthen the body’s defenses; Chiefs, titans insult playmakers
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
Jan 21
Bleacher Report
Zach Buckley
NFL Mock Draft 2020: predictions for landing sites with the best prospects
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
Jan 21
Radio.com
Tim Kelly
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Round 1
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
Jan 21
SB Nation
Dan Kadar
2020 NFL bill draft: A new quarterback suddenly appears in the first round
Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
Jan 21
Athlon Sports
Bryan Fischer
2020 NFL Mock Draft: First Round Predictions (Updated)
Isaiah Simmons, S / LB, Clemson
January 20th
Yard Barker
Seth Trachtman
NFL bill draft of the first round: with the No. 2 the Redskins choose …
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
January 20th
Bleacher Report
Kristopher Knox
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Breakdown of the latest predictions for the first round
Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
January 20th
NJ.com
Matt Lombardo
NFL Draft 2020: Panthers’ Matt Rhule swaps LSUs Joe Burrow? Giants add Isaiah Simmons to Clemsons? Help for Carson Wentz from Eagles? 1st-Round Mock
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
January 20th
Baltimore Sun.
C. J. Doon
2020 NFL Mock Draft (Version 3.0): Dolphins, Raiders and Colts trade up to land franchise quarterbacks
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
January 18
College football news
Pete Fiutak
NFL Mock Draft, Team Needs 2020: College Football Perspective, January
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
January 16
USA today
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
NFL Mock Draft 2020: Where will LSU and Clemson Stars land in the first round?
Isaiah Simmons, LB / S, Clemson
Jan 15
Bleacher Report
Kristopher Knox
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for each round 1 selection
Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
Jan 15
Sporting news
Vinny Iyer
NFL Mock Draft 2020: projection where Clemson, LSU stars will land in the first round
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
Jan 15
CBSSports.com
Chris Trapasso
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers find Luke Kuechly replaced by Isaiah Simmons, Eagles Land Tee Higgins
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
Jan 15
NBCSports.com
Ethan Cadeaux
2020 NFL Mock Draft 10.0: Isaiah Simmons jumping on Chase Young?
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
Jan 15
San Diego Union Tribune
Eddie Brown
2020 NFL mock draft: two-round projections
Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
Jan 14
Per soccer focus
Michael Renner
PFF 2020 NFL Mock Draft: National Champion Joe Burrow cemented his place as the first choice in the overall ranking
Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
Jan 14
The athletic
Dane Brugler
2020 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Patriots and five other teams land a quarterback in a two-round projection
Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
Jan 14
CBSSports.com
Ryan Wilson
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots replace Tom Brady, 49ers ensure another sporting end
Jeff Okudah, CB, State of Ohio
Jan 14
USA today
Henry McKenna
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Stun the Patriots and Raiders by choosing QBs
Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn
Jan 14
SB Nation
Dan Kadar
2020 NFL bill: The following could happen if Tua Tagovailoa falls
Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
13th January
Drahtzug
Luke Easterling
2020 NFL bill: 4-round forecasts after division playoffs
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
Jan 9
CBSSports.com
Josh Edwards
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots next find Rob Gronkowski, Jacob Eason slips into the first round
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
Jan 8
San Diego Union Tribune
Eddie Brown
2020 NFL mock draft: two-round projections
Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
Jan 8
CBSSports.com
Chris Trapasso
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers begin Matt Rhule era with a new quarterback, Patriots get a nice surprise
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
Jan 7
Drahtzug
Luke Easterling
2020 NFL Mock Draft: 3-round projections after the wild card weekend
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
Jan 7
CBSSports.com
Ryan Wilson
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Tua Tagovailoa gives Dolphins Franchise QB, 3 other passers-by go to round 1
Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
Jan 7
SB Nation
Dan Kadar
2020 NFL Mock Draft: A historically wide recipient class is here
Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
Jan 7
Sporting news
Vinny Iyer
NFL Mock Draft 2020: Tua Tagovailoa leaves Alabama for Dolphins; Eagles and saints choose playmakers; Patriots reload
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
Jan 6
Bleacher Report
Kristopher Knox
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for the first round after the wild card round
Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
Jan 5
247Sports.com
Luke Cartelli
2020 NFL Mock Draft: The first two rounds
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
Jan 5
Bleacher Report
Joe Tansey
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Landing site predictions of the nation’s best prospects
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
Jan 5
247Sports.com
Jared Mueller
NFL Mock Draft 1.0: 1st round uncertain after two
Jeff Okudah, CB, State of Ohio
Jan 4
New York Post
Steve Serby
NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Giants land Andrew Thomas, jets snap Jerry Jeudy
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
Jan 4
Sporting news
Vinny Iyer
NFL Mock Draft 2020: Dolphins and Panthers receive QB remnants from Bengals
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
Jan 4
Bleacher Report
Kristopher Knox
NFL Draft 2020: Final Mock Draft Predictions Before the Wild Card Weekend
Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
Jan 3
WalterFootball.com
Charlie Campbell
2020 NFL mock draft
Jeff Okudah, CB, State of Ohio
Jan 3
Radio.com
Tim Kelly
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Burrow, young leadership perspective
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
January 2nd
CBSSports.com
Josh Edwards
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Tua Tagovailoa is worth a top 10 choice when he explains that Raiders will find a new QB-WR duo
A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa
January 2nd
Las Vegas Review Journal
Greg Bedard
The bill design gives Raiders the playmakers they need on both sides of the ball
Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
January 2nd
Cleveland.com
Tim Bielik
2020 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Which offensive tackle could the Browns take in 10th place?
Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
January 1st
CBSSports.com
Chris Trapasso
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins surprise with Jordan Love, Chargers get Tua Tagovailoa
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
December 31
USA today
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
NFL Mock Draft 2020: QBs Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa land in the top five
A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa
December 31
San Diego Union Tribune
Eddie Brown
2020 NFL mock draft: two-round projections
A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa
December 31
CBSSports.com
Ryan Wilson
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots find the next Julian Edelman, Dolphins don’t wait for Tua, but get franchise QB
A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa
30th of December
Per soccer focus
Michael Renner
PFF 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys land LSU security Grant Delpit in the first round
Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
30th of December
The network design
Kyle Crabbs
CRABBS 2020 NFL MOCK DRAFT 4.0
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
* 2 – Wirfs was ranked 12th after the planned trade in Las Vegas Raiders
* 1 – Lamb in 12th place after the planned trade in Las Vegas Raiders