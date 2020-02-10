Another season is on the books for the Arizona Cardinals.

Under first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury and rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, the Cardinals ended the 2019 season with a 5: 10: 1 record – a brand they used in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft achieve eighth overall rank.

By April 23, when the design takes place in Las Vegas, we here at ArizonaSports.com will keep you posted on all of the prognoses related to the Cardinals’ first round decision and what General Manager Steve Keim is doing with it could.

February 10th

SB Nation

Dan Kadar

2020 NFL Mock Draft: These are the teams that should act in the first round

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

February 10th

NJ.com

Joe Giglio

NFL Draft 2020: Dolphins-Bengals act for Joe Burrow from LSU? Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa falls? Giant Land Defense Star? Latest round 1 mock

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

February 9th

Bleacher Report

Kristopher Knox

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Early predictions for the first round for top prospects

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

February 8th

New York Post

Steve Serby

NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Giants reach for Isaiah Simmons, Jets get Tristan Wirfs

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

February 7th

SI.com

Kevin Hanson

2020 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: A Trade Up for Tua

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa * 2

February 7th

Real GM

Jeff Risdon

2020 NFL Mock Draft, Version 2.0: The Rise of the OL

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

February 7th

CBSSports.com

Josh Edwards

2020 NFL Mock Draft: The cards combine Kyler Murray with CeeDee Lamb. Jags remain in status and replace Jalen Ramsey

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

February 6th

Detroit Free Press

Dave Birkett

Dave Birketts NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Detroit Lions stay in 3rd place, defend themselves

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

February 6th

Draft Wire

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Post-Super Bowl projections with trades

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

February 6th

CBSSports.com

R.J. White

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders bring new QB-WR duo to Vegas, Chiefs add linebackers to the Super Bowl squad

Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

February 5th

CBSSports.com

Chris Trapasso

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Tua Tagovailoa falls to Chargers when five QBs make the top 15, Patriots contribute to the defense

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

February 4th

Houston Chronicle

John McClain

John McClains and Aaron Wilson’s 2020 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

February 4th

Houston Chronicle

Aaron Wilson

John McClains and Aaron Wilson’s 2020 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

February 4th

ESPN

Todd McShay

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Todd McShay’s second prediction for the first round, including Chase Young

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

February 4th

The athletic

Dane Brugler

2020 Mock Draft 3.0: Five plausible trades that could mess up the first round

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma * 1

February 4th

USA today

Nate Davis

NFL Mock Draft 2020: Where will Jordan Love land, other QBs in the post-Super Bowl projection?

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

February 4th

SB Nation

Dan Kadar

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Welcome to the offseason with 2 round picks

Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

February 4th

CBSSports.com

Tom Fornelli

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders take Tua Tagovailoa after trading with Lions, Dolphins find QB late in the first round

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

3 February

NFL.com

Chad Reuter

Three-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Dolphins pass on Tua

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

3 February

Per soccer focus

Michael Renner

PFF 2020 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Dolphins trade against Tua Tagovailoa

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

3 February

CBSSports.com

Ryan Wilson

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Five Quarterbacks Go Round 1; Chargers, Bucs, Vikings all pass the land franchise

Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

3 February

Bleacher Report

Matt Miller

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller’s Post-Super Bowl Complete predictions for 7 rounds

Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

3 February

Sporting news

Vinny Iyer

NFL Mock Draft 2020: Patriots, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants go defense; Bucs, chargers go into QB

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

3 February

Cleveland.com

Tim Bielik

2020 NFL Draft: Could Former Ohio State Players Be The First Three Picks? Draft 4.0

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

3 February

NJ.com

Darryl Slater

NFL Draft 2020: Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa Slips? Patriots exchange for Tom Brady’s replacement?

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

3 February

Detroit news

Justin Rogers

Justin Rogers 2020 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

3 February

Bleacher Report

Scott Polacek

2020 NFL Mock Draft: 1st round order and predictions after Super Bowl 54

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

3 February

Bleacher Report

Zach Buckley

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Post-Super Bowl predictions for the first round

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

February 2nd

Per soccer network

Nick Farabaugh

2020 NFL mock draft: 4 QBs illuminate the first round

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Jan 29

NFL.com

Lance Zierlein

Lance Zierlein NFL Mock Draft 1.0: The Raiders choose WR Jerry Jeudy

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

Jan 29

CBSSports.com

Chris Trapasso

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Saints replace Drew Brees with Jordan Love, Eagles increase the speed of the recipient group

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Jan 29

San Diego Union Tribune

Eddie Brown

2020 NFL mock draft: two-round projections

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

January 28th

Athlon Sports

Bryan Fischer

2020 NFL Mock Draft: First Round Predictions (Updated)

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

January 28th

The big lead

Ryan Phillips

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Joe Burrow remains number 1 in the top 10 and sees a number of changes

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Jan 27

NFL.com

Bucky Brooks

Bucky Brooks 2020 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Jordan Love to Saints

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Jan 27

WalterFootball.com

Charlie Campbell

2020 NFL mock draft

Jeff Okudah, CB, State of Ohio

Jan 27

NJ.com

Zack rose petal

NFL Draft 2020: Chargers acquired from Philip Rivers, ready for a huge top 5 trade with Giants?

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

January 26th

Bleacher Report

Kristopher Knox

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for overlooked prospects for the first round

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

January 24th

ESPN

Mel Kiper

2020 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Mel Kiper’s early NFL draft predictions for the first round for Joe Burrow, QBs and more

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

January 24th

Fox Sports

Jason McIntyre

2020 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Will Anyone Act For Joe Burrow?

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

January 23

CBSSports.com

Josh Edwards

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Four QBs go into Round 1, but not Justin Herbert, 49ers Pass Rush becomes more dangerous

A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

Jan 21

NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah

Daniel Jeremiah 2020 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Four QBs in the Top 15

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Jan 21

SI.com

Kevin Hanson

2020 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Three quarterbacks in the top six

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Jan 21

CBSSports.com

Ryan Wilson

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Four QBs after 12 picks off the board, Colts get Jacoby Brissett downfield weapon

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Jan 21

Sporting news

Vinny Iyer

NFL Mock Draft 2020: 49ers, packers strengthen the body’s defenses; Chiefs, titans insult playmakers

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Jan 21

Bleacher Report

Zach Buckley

NFL Mock Draft 2020: predictions for landing sites with the best prospects

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Jan 21

Radio.com

Tim Kelly

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Round 1

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Jan 21

SB Nation

Dan Kadar

2020 NFL bill draft: A new quarterback suddenly appears in the first round

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Jan 21

Athlon Sports

Bryan Fischer

2020 NFL Mock Draft: First Round Predictions (Updated)

Isaiah Simmons, S / LB, Clemson

January 20th

Yard Barker

Seth Trachtman

NFL bill draft of the first round: with the No. 2 the Redskins choose …

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

January 20th

Bleacher Report

Kristopher Knox

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Breakdown of the latest predictions for the first round

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

January 20th

NJ.com

Matt Lombardo

NFL Draft 2020: Panthers’ Matt Rhule swaps LSUs Joe Burrow? Giants add Isaiah Simmons to Clemsons? Help for Carson Wentz from Eagles? 1st-Round Mock

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

January 20th

Baltimore Sun.

C. J. Doon

2020 NFL Mock Draft (Version 3.0): Dolphins, Raiders and Colts trade up to land franchise quarterbacks

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

January 18

College football news

Pete Fiutak

NFL Mock Draft, Team Needs 2020: College Football Perspective, January

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

January 16

USA today

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

NFL Mock Draft 2020: Where will LSU and Clemson Stars land in the first round?

Isaiah Simmons, LB / S, Clemson

Jan 15

Bleacher Report

Kristopher Knox

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for each round 1 selection

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Jan 15

Sporting news

Vinny Iyer

NFL Mock Draft 2020: projection where Clemson, LSU stars will land in the first round

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Jan 15

CBSSports.com

Chris Trapasso

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers find Luke Kuechly replaced by Isaiah Simmons, Eagles Land Tee Higgins

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Jan 15

NBCSports.com

Ethan Cadeaux

2020 NFL Mock Draft 10.0: Isaiah Simmons jumping on Chase Young?

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Jan 15

San Diego Union Tribune

Eddie Brown

2020 NFL mock draft: two-round projections

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

Jan 14

Per soccer focus

Michael Renner

PFF 2020 NFL Mock Draft: National Champion Joe Burrow cemented his place as the first choice in the overall ranking

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

Jan 14

The athletic

Dane Brugler

2020 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Patriots and five other teams land a quarterback in a two-round projection

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Jan 14

CBSSports.com

Ryan Wilson

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots replace Tom Brady, 49ers ensure another sporting end

Jeff Okudah, CB, State of Ohio

Jan 14

USA today

Henry McKenna

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Stun the Patriots and Raiders by choosing QBs

Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn

Jan 14

SB Nation

Dan Kadar

2020 NFL bill: The following could happen if Tua Tagovailoa falls

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

13th January

Drahtzug

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL bill: 4-round forecasts after division playoffs

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Jan 9

CBSSports.com

Josh Edwards

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots next find Rob Gronkowski, Jacob Eason slips into the first round

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Jan 8

San Diego Union Tribune

Eddie Brown

2020 NFL mock draft: two-round projections

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

Jan 8

CBSSports.com

Chris Trapasso

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers begin Matt Rhule era with a new quarterback, Patriots get a nice surprise

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Jan 7

Drahtzug

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Mock Draft: 3-round projections after the wild card weekend

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Jan 7

CBSSports.com

Ryan Wilson

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Tua Tagovailoa gives Dolphins Franchise QB, 3 other passers-by go to round 1

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Jan 7

SB Nation

Dan Kadar

2020 NFL Mock Draft: A historically wide recipient class is here

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

Jan 7

Sporting news

Vinny Iyer

NFL Mock Draft 2020: Tua Tagovailoa leaves Alabama for Dolphins; Eagles and saints choose playmakers; Patriots reload

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Jan 6

Bleacher Report

Kristopher Knox

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for the first round after the wild card round

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Jan 5

247Sports.com

Luke Cartelli

2020 NFL Mock Draft: The first two rounds

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Jan 5

Bleacher Report

Joe Tansey

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Landing site predictions of the nation’s best prospects

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Jan 5

247Sports.com

Jared Mueller

NFL Mock Draft 1.0: 1st round uncertain after two

Jeff Okudah, CB, State of Ohio

Jan 4

New York Post

Steve Serby

NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Giants land Andrew Thomas, jets snap Jerry Jeudy

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Jan 4

Sporting news

Vinny Iyer

NFL Mock Draft 2020: Dolphins and Panthers receive QB remnants from Bengals

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Jan 4

Bleacher Report

Kristopher Knox

NFL Draft 2020: Final Mock Draft Predictions Before the Wild Card Weekend

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Jan 3

WalterFootball.com

Charlie Campbell

2020 NFL mock draft

Jeff Okudah, CB, State of Ohio

Jan 3

Radio.com

Tim Kelly

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Burrow, young leadership perspective

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

January 2nd

CBSSports.com

Josh Edwards

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Tua Tagovailoa is worth a top 10 choice when he explains that Raiders will find a new QB-WR duo

A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

January 2nd

Las Vegas Review Journal

Greg Bedard

The bill design gives Raiders the playmakers they need on both sides of the ball

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

January 2nd

Cleveland.com

Tim Bielik

2020 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Which offensive tackle could the Browns take in 10th place?

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

January 1st

CBSSports.com

Chris Trapasso

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins surprise with Jordan Love, Chargers get Tua Tagovailoa

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

December 31

USA today

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

NFL Mock Draft 2020: QBs Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa land in the top five

A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

December 31

San Diego Union Tribune

Eddie Brown

2020 NFL mock draft: two-round projections

A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

December 31

CBSSports.com

Ryan Wilson

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots find the next Julian Edelman, Dolphins don’t wait for Tua, but get franchise QB

A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

30th of December

Per soccer focus

Michael Renner

PFF 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys land LSU security Grant Delpit in the first round

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

30th of December

The network design

Kyle Crabbs

CRABBS 2020 NFL MOCK DRAFT 4.0

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

* 2 – Wirfs was ranked 12th after the planned trade in Las Vegas Raiders

* 1 – Lamb in 12th place after the planned trade in Las Vegas Raiders