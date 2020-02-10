<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4691701002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=martha-mcsally%2Cprospects-az%2Chatred%2Canger%2Coverall-negative%2Clower-house%2Cpolitics%2Cdonald-trump%2Ctrump-impeachment-inquiry%2Cpolitically-moderate&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fopinion&ssts=opinion%2Fop-ed%2Flaurieroberts&series=" name="snow-player/4691701002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/07/USAT/f04cf479-bfc1-4a2b-9460-e365dac940ec-military_book_for_deployment_16x9_Thumbnail.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

Opinion: Senator Martha McSally’s actions in Arizona suggest she is concerned that Trump (and therefore she, too) will blame himself for his revenge campaign. After all, moderate voters are watching …

Looks like Arizona Sen. Martha McSally started her campaign.

Either that, or she has finally removed her pink fliers and got a good look at the president whom she so enthusiastically defends.

On Wednesday, McSally finally admitted that President Donald Trump’s efforts to shake off a political rival were “inappropriate”.

“The president is not perfect, and the way he appears to be trying to address his legitimate concerns about bidens corruption was inappropriate,” she said.

This was just a few minutes after she voted to acquit him in impeachment.

McSally is surprised at Trump’s revenge?

On Friday, she was completely upset when Trump punished an important witness who dared to swear an oath against the president during Parliament’s impeachment investigation.

The New York Times reported Saturday that McSally was part of a group of senators who urged Trump not to fire Ambassador Gordon D. Sondland on Friday. The senators said that Sondland, the White House official, was free to leave at his own discretion to minimize any political backlash.

Apparently McSally and the others felt that this president was putting the rats behind what they – or anyone else – thought about the way he governed the country. Or how this could affect your own chances of choosing.

Sondland, who was appointed European Union Ambassador after paying $ 1 million into Trump’s opening fund, was directly involved in efforts to help Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky investigate Joe Biden.

It was Sondland who dropped some of the biggest bombs during his house testimony.

“We followed the President’s instructions,” he said. “Everyone was in the loop,” he said.

Now that loop has turned into a noose and Sondland is gone and McSally is … what? … surprised that this president would take revenge?

Still, she was silent about Vindman

While McSally tried to intervene on behalf of a political official, she was curiously silent as another important witness, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander S. Vindman, went out of the war with his twin brother, whose greatest sin seems to be that he is a relative became the executive office building on Friday.

Vindman, who overheard Trump’s July phone call to Zelensky, said it was “inappropriate for the President” to pressure a foreign country to investigate its political rivals.

Trump went to Twitter on Saturday to murder the character of this adorned war veteran. He said he was “very rude” and incorrectly reported the contents of my “perfect” calls. Trump also quoted Vindman’s rank.

Trump not only likes war heroes who have not been captured (RIP Sen. McCain), he also does not like decorated soldiers who refuse to shut up.

Fortunately, we live in a country where the President has no power to deprive Vindman of his rank. At least I think we are still doing it.

The purging will undoubtedly continue while America is watching either with horror or high fives, depending on where they are politically.

Moderate voters are following the purge

The question is, how is vengeance seen by those in the middle – the moderates who have not supported the Democrats’ efforts to oust the President but who support the concept of fair play? Those who have long been put off by his behavior and are now watching the President take his revenge?

Those who voted for Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in 2018.

McSally has to ask himself: does Trump accuse you?

And if so, where is one of his loudest supporters, a senator, who urgently needs moderate voters to actually win a seat in the Senate?

Payback is a good thing for those who Trump thinks are his enemies. But revenge? That may not feel so sweet in November.

