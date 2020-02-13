<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4753685002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-smallarticleattophtml5&keywords=arizona-politics%2Chatred%2Cimmigration-sanctuary%2Coverall-very-negative%2Cprotests-and-protesting%2Claws%2Crick-gray%2Canger%2Cbills-and-acts%2Csylvia-allen%2Cracism%2Cracism%2Cprospects-az&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics&ssts=news%2Fpolitics%2Farizona&series=" name="snow-player/4753685002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/13/PPHX/7aa35880-7898-4f4c-aa87-01cf0f6deedc-f2de7b8b-63bb-4b6b-8caa-3792eaefcba0_thumbnail.png?width=540&height=304&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

The Republic | azcentral.com

Senator Eddie Farnsworth (Photo: Nathan J. Fish / The Republic)

Advocates of migrant rights that appeared in the Capitol on Thursday in protest against a controversial immigration measure were instead shown the door after the senator who oversaw the hearing balked at the proposal that the proposal was racist.

The Senate Judiciary Committee considered concurrent Resolution 1007, which would anchor Arizona’s ban on “protection cities” – those with guidelines that restrict how local law enforcement agencies can help federal immigration authorities – in the state constitution.

The existing ban was implemented in 2011 when the state passed law 1070 against immigration. Governor Doug Ducey asked legislators last month to continue the constitutional amendment. Sylvia Allen, R-Snowflake, is wearing the Senate measure while MP T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, has a suggested mirror in the house.

Lobbyist Hugo Polanco, who represented the Living United for Change activist group in Arizona, said the resolution was “a return to racism, division and hatred of SB 1070” when committee chairman and senator Eddie Farnsworth stopped him.

“I’ll warn you about the vitriol,” said Farnsworth, R-Mesa. “You can testify, but nobody up here is racist … you don’t have to be life-threatening.”

Polanco went on to report the experience of being a US citizen with relatives who illegally lived in the country when the SB 1070 passed away. He said the law “tore my family apart, and now SCR 1007 wants to strengthen the remnants of the law, double its worst, and protect it.”

When Polanco begged the committee on behalf of “families like mine to reject this racist, divisive and hateful legislation”, Farnsworth interrupted him again.

“OK, you’re done,” he said. “It is unfortunate that you cannot comply with the terms of this committee.”

When Polanco protested, Farnsworth repeated, “You’re done. You’re done.” He hit the hammer violently.

“You are silencing my testimony,” said Polanco.

“Sir, you’re done. You had your time,” said Farnsworth. He asked security personnel to remove Polanco if he continued to argue and announced that the committee had finished publicly commenting on the measure.

“I warned him of his original vitriolic testimony,” he told the audience.

“You are a racist!” a man shouted in response.

“Another one and I’ll clear the whole room,” said Farnsworth. “We’re done.”

“Let the people speak!”

Alejandra Gomez, managing director of LUCHA, went to the podium and tried to testify when Farnsworth spoke about her.

“If we have to remove them, we will remove them,” he said. “We’re done.”

When Vice-President Rick Gray, a Sun City Republican senator, tried to postpone the move, Gomez and much of the rest of the crowd became more excited.

“This is the People’s House and you are not currently allowing us to speak,” said Gomez as the security guard stood next to her.

“Let the people speak! Let people speak! “, The audience started to sing.

Farnsworth asked the committee to take a short break to keep order. During this time, Gomez protested the characterization of her comments as “aggressive” by security personnel.

“I think the chairman and the committee who persecute undocumented innocent communities in schools are aggressive. I think that’s aggressive,” she said. “And the fact that we’re listening to these absurd bills and that it’s allowed if Arizona is doing so well and our communities are actually thriving and doing better.”

Almost immediately after Farnsworth resumed the hearing, the crowd began another call and answer chant, “Whose house? Our house!” Some shouted, “Kill the bill! Kill the bill!”

Farnsworth tried to calm the audience down and said, “We have work to do.”

“We are your job,” said Gomez. “We are your voters.”

Farnsworth stopped the process again so that security could speak to the demonstrators. A handful of people, mostly from LUCHA, were asked to leave, the group’s democracy director later said.

Footage shared with the Republic of Arizona after the hearing showed that they had been told they could be arrested and accused of being stepped in if forced out of the room.

“We had people from Tucson who signed up to speak, some with undocumented families,” said Randy Perez, the director. “I was actually there to testify on other bills that have nothing to do with SCR 1007. Obviously, I couldn’t do that.”

Our LUCHA family @ HuGOAT88 @ Gomez_Alex07 @ TomasRobles14 was kicked out of the committee for saying the truth about SCR1007 – a racist attack on our community that came straight from the Trump White House.

We won’t let SB1070 come back stronger to terrorize our community! https://t.co/9Mcu7V4OJR

– Randy Perez (@ perez4az), February 13, 2020

Senator describes opposition as a “distraction”

The senators were able to respond to the sanctuary city resolution when Farnsworth restarted the session about 15 minutes later.

When Senator Martín Quezada, D-Glendale, said “no”, he alluded to the confrontation earlier in the hearing.

“If we push ahead with such legislation, there will be a separation between neighbors, classmates, employees, family members and politicians,” he said. “I think that is unfortunate because … we lived through it 10 years ago when we approved the 1070 Senate bill.

“I think we should have learned from this mistake,” he said.

Farnsworth characterized the comments by Quezada and others as “political rhetoric”.

“That means we will follow the law,” he said. “If you don’t like the law, change it. If you don’t like the federal immigration policy, change it. But in Arizona we say, ‘We’ll follow the law.’ That is all that this calculation does.

Migrant families and community activists look back on the history of SB 1070, Arizona’s controversial immigration law.

Republic of Arizona

“It is unfortunate that the idea of ​​some form of political harassment is included in this discussion because it is nothing more than a red herring and a distraction,” said Farnsworth.

The committee forwarded the decision to the entire Senate for consideration in a vote between 4 and 3 parties.

LUCHA’s protests have made headlines before, as has Farnsworth’s temperament.

In February last year, during a hearing that included a handful of controversial election laws, the senator interrupted the testimony in an exchange that was widespread on social media.

“Don’t talk about me, sir,” Farnsworth said to the speaker, almost breaking his hammer when he hit him on the podium. “This committee is under my control.”

Reach the reporter at [email protected] or 602-653-6807. Follow her on Twitter @mpolletta.

