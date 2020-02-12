<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4735754002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=nineteenth-amendment%2Csuccess%2Camusement%2Coverall-positive%2Cpolitics%2Cconstitutional-amendments%2Carizona-legislature%2Cwomens-rights%2Celection%2Cprospects-az&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics&ssts=news%2Fpolitics%2Farizona&series=" name="snow-player/4735754002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/12/USAT/34e35ee8-603b-4b97-a5ce-7cf401337a3b-16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

In a special session on February 12, 1920, the Arizona legislature unanimously voted in favor of ratifying the 19th Amendment. The 19th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified on August 26, 2910. (Photo: League of voters)

When Arizona voted to ratify the 19th Amendment, four legislators led the charge.

This is because women in Arizona were given the right to vote eight years before they were granted nationwide.

Wednesday marks the 100th anniversary of Arizona legislation unanimously voting for ratification of the 19th Amendment in a special session on February 12, 1920.

“ARIZONA RATIFIES SUFFRAGE AMENDMENT,” was the headline of the Arizona Republican on February 13, 1920. “Legislators are keeping records of quick work in an additional one-day session.”

The decision to ratify the amendment was “applauded by the crowded gallery,” the article said.

The amendment was finally ratified on August 18, 1920, and ended a long, hard struggle by the Suffragists for the right to vote. Tennessee was the 36th state to vote for ratification and there was only one vote, which gave the amendment the number of states required to be successful.

Arizona was not the first state to grant women voting rights. This honor belongs to Wyoming, which approved women’s suffrage in 1869. Several other states allowed women to vote before the 19 th Amendment, but the majority did not.

How did Arizona women get a vote?

Suffragists in Arizona fought for decades before being given the right to vote in 1912.

Frances Willard Munds headed the charge here. Bills were introduced to grant women the right to vote in territorial legislation in 1881, 1883, and 1885, but have not been successful, according to the history of the state library’s right to vote.

The female suffrage lawyer, Frances Willard Munds, was elected as the first woman to the Arizona Senate in 1914. (Photo: Library of Congress)

The right to vote for women was discussed during the state constitutional convention in 1891 when Arizona made an offer for statehood, the library said. This offer was declined, but the Arizona Suffrage Association took over the coat.

A draft law that gave women the right to vote was passed by the legislature in 1903, but was rejected by Governor Alexander Brodie, according to the library.

A second constitutional convention in 1910 led to another rejection by Brodie, who said that the addition of women’s suffrage could jeopardize the offer of statehood.

Arizona became a state, but statehood and women’s suffrage did not go hand in hand.

Instead, Arizona joined the union on February 14, 1912. Activists used the initiative process set out in the new state constitution to urge voters, who were all men at the time, to approve women’s suffrage.

The columns of opinion in newspapers at the time were filled with what the authors viewed as the advantages and disadvantages of granting female voting rights.

A column against the right to vote, published in the Bisbee Daily Review in 1911 and written by a woman, argued that the right to vote was pointless.

“Suppose women were given the right to vote. What would that bring? In ninety cases, out of a hundred women would vote with husbands, sisters with brothers, and the result would be the same.”

The Arizona Equal Suffrage Association sought support from all areas of politics. Some advocates of women’s suffrage “used racist and nativist arguments and claimed that American-born white women deserved the right to vote more than foreign-born immigrants,” according to a National Park Service story on women’s suffrage in the West.

The group also worked with Mexican-American organizations, Spanish-language newspapers, and miners who were immigrants, according to the National Park Service.

Finally a success in November 1912: Arizona voters “overwhelmingly agreed to the right to vote for women,” said the State Library. Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and progressives were important parts of this success, the National Park Service said.

In many parts of the West, women had already been given the right to vote, including Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Washington, California and Oregon. Arizona was the 10th state to grant women the right to vote.

How Arizona ratified the 19th Amendment

When Arizona was to discuss the ratification of the 19th Amendment, the political power of women was already in practice.

On February 12, 1920, Governor Tom Campbell, a Republican who was the second governor of the state, convened the legislature for a special session.

Governor Thomas E. Campbell. (Photo: The Republic)

Four female members of the legislature – Nellie Hayward, Rose McKay, Pauline O’Neill and Anna Westover – supported the resolution to ratify the amendment. The women were all former voters, as evidenced by a book by historian Heidi J. Osselaer entitled “Winning Their Place: Arizona Women in Politics, 1883-1950”.

“Although the resolution met with controversial debates in most state houses, members of the Arizona legislature listened amused to the arguments against the right to vote and quickly adopted the Susan B. Anthony amendment, which gave women the right to vote in both houses without a single vote against “Osselaer wrote.

When Tennessee approved ratification in August and only a hair, Arizona women had voted in three elections and seven women had already served in the legislature, Osselaer wrote.

“Now the eastern part of the country started to catch up,” she wrote.

Women in power since the right to vote

Women held political power positions in Arizona earlier and more often than in many other states.

In 1998, five women – Governor Jane Dee Hull, Secretary of State Betsey Bayless, Attorney General Janet Napolitano, Treasurer Carol Springer and Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Graham Keegan – won every major nationwide executive office and became known as “Fab Five”. “”

According to the State Library, the Fab Five still represent the highest number of women working in a state’s highest elected offices at any given time.

In 2018, women won five of the seven major nationwide competitions. And Arizona got its first United States Senator this year in Kyrsten Sinema. The state soon got its second when Martha McSally was called to the seat, which remained open after John McCain’s death.

Top row from left, “Fab Five” from 1998: Betsey Bayless, Janet Napolitano, Jane D. Hull, Carol Springer and Lisa Graham Keegan. Bottom row of

left, 2018 winners: Sandra Kennedy, Kathy Hoffman, Kyrsten Sinema, Katie Hobbs and Kimberly Yee. (Photo: Rick Konopka / The Republic; Illustration / File Photos)

In 2018, women were elected to 35 of 90 seats in the legislature. That’s one woman less than in the previous election cycle, but Arizona still has one of the highest rates of female lawmakers in the country. The state is currently in the top 10, with Nevada in first place. The upper chamber of the state legislature is headed by a woman, Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott.

The Arizona Capitol Museum will unveil a new exhibition on the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage on February 14, Arizona State Day. An event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. and a presentation about Frances Munds is scheduled for 3 p.m.

