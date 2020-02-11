Michael Dake, opinion leader

Published on February 11, 2020 at 6:00 a.m.

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4712273002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=university-of-arizona%2Cscholarships%2Ctuition%2Cphysicians%2Chealth-care-access%2Chealth-care%2Cprospects-az%2Csadness%2Coverall-negative%2Cuniversity&simpleTarget=custom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fopinion&ssts=opinion%2Fop-ed&series=" name="snow-player/4712273002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/10/USAT/bde25280-70a8-452b-bbc8-96f5a2104647-16x9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

Assessment: 29 UA Colleges of Medicine students have been exempted from tuition fees for practicing in one of the underserved areas of our state. Annual tuition fees are approximately $ 32,000.

The University of Arizona’s College of Medicine in downtown Phoenix. (Photo: University of Arizona)

In an ideal world, each of us would work where our professional ambitions combine with the wishes and needs of others. When I started my medical career, I was able to take advantage of educational and research opportunities that eventually enabled me to help people with debilitating cardiovascular disease.

For too many hoping for a future in medicine, however, the prospect of student overwhelming debt has become an overwhelming factor in putting their passion for healing into practice. This is especially true for those who may be the first to become a doctor in their community and who bring unique perspectives for the culture-sensitive care of the different population groups in Arizona.

One of the most damaging effects of substantial medical student debt is a serious shortage of doctors in Arizona, especially in rural and urban underserved communities. This critical gap was the impetus for the groundbreaking program that the University of Arizona Health Sciences launched with the State of Arizona this year.

The recipients agree to work in areas in need

In 2020, the University of Arizona General Practitioners Fellowship Program, thanks to funding approved by state legislature and Governor Doug Ducey, began paying all tuition fees at our medical schools in Tucson and Phoenix for excellent medical students who are committed to practicing primary care in one of the underserved areas of the state.

The annual tuition for medical students in Arizona is approximately $ 32,000.

In January, 29 students from our Colleges of Medicine in Tucson and Phoenix received one of the grants. This laid the foundation for 10% of our medical students who will take part in this innovative program and benefit from it.

A student inspired by her mother’s story

One of these promising next-generation GPs is Cazandra Zaragoza, a fourth-year student at the College of Medicine in Tucson, whose clinical focus was on serving the Tohono O’odham and Navajo tribal communities.

Zaragoza says her journey to the doctor started when she was adopted as a baby by her birth mother, a single woman who would die of a treatable disease in rural Mexico. Since her mother did not have the financial resources to access health care, she had to give up Cazandra and her two siblings before she died three months later.

According to Cazandra Zaragoza, knowing her origins led her to work in underserved areas from an early age. This has fueled their desire to offer excellent health care to particularly vulnerable people. Most Arizonians would agree: the more we can do to help future doctors like Zaragoza and others who receive these grants, the better we can provide quality care to all population groups.

An opportunity to improve access to health care

The lack of general practitioners in Arizona spans all 15 wards. Today, nearly 600 additional GPs are needed in Arizona, and more than 1,900 will be needed by 2030.

The effects of this shortcoming go far beyond the numbers. It is felt every time someone in need of medical care has to wait weeks or even months for an appointment, or when the general health of a community deteriorates because they have no access to medical care.

With this new scholarship program for general practitioners, we can remove significant financial and geographic barriers to medical education and access to health care. It is equally important that we give a new generation of doctors the opportunity to put their passion into practice for the benefit of those of us who need it most.

Michael D. Dake, MD, is a senior vice president of the University of Arizona Health Sciences. You can reach him at [email protected]

Read or share this story: https://www.azcentral.com/story/opinion/op-ed/2020/02/11/scholarships-put-primary-care-doctors-where-arizona-most-pressing-needs / 4676554002 /