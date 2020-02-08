<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4691701002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=arizona-politics%2Claws%2Carizona-legislature%2Clyft%2Cuber%2Cmark-brnovich%2Cbills-and-acts%2Cnew-visitors-az&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics&ssts=news%2Fpolitics%2Flegislature&series=" name="snow-player/4691701002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/07/USAT/f04cf479-bfc1-4a2b-9460-e365dac940ec-military_book_for_deployment_16x9_Thumbnail.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

Uber (Photo: Associated Press)

Arizona lawmakers are proposing a new law that will prevent airports across the state from charging ridesharing fees such as Uber and Lyft.

MP Travis Grantham, R-Gilbert, says House Bill 2817 will lower fees for trips to and from airports to the level of late 2017.

This would lower existing fees and prevent an increase that Phoenix Sky Harbor is planning on carpooling, says Grantham, who sponsors the measure.

Phoenix is ​​already charging a $ 2.66 fee for ridesharing passengers to pick up at the airport.

But the city had planned a new fee of $ 4 to pick up passengers and $ 4 to drop off passengers. The fee would then increase by 25 cents a year and reach $ 5 one way in 2024.

However, Uber threatened to cease operations in Sky Harbor if Phoenix introduced the new fees.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said last month that the fee hike “very likely” would violate a 2018 state constitution approved by voters as Proposal 126 that would prohibit new or increased taxes on services.

The city has argued that the tax is actually a fee and that the increase is legal because it is a fee for access to municipal property – in this case, the curb of the airport.

Phoenix lawyers compared the fee to the fees other companies pay for operating buses or ground concessions.

The city has put the new fees on hold as this argument goes to the state’s Supreme Court.

Grantham’s bill seems to settle the matter.

Why not wait for the court to act?

The law would not be required if the state’s Supreme Court cut the proposed fees, Grantham said.

But he added, “We won’t know until it’s too late for me to legislate.”

The law would prevent uncertainty, Grantham argued.

Legislators have already limited the powers of the city, community and counties to regulate carpooling. Grantham’s law would expand the existing law, which limits the ability of local governments to regulate the industry.

The draft law is already supported by two parties, with 31 co-sponsors in the House of Representatives and eight in the Senate.

Why the general interest?

For one thing, Sky Harbor has an oversized role in the state – it’s “Arizona Terminal,” as Grantham described it.

However, ridesharing companies have also been aggressive in developing regulatory guidelines for the emerging industry.

Uber and Lyft have both hired blue chip lobby firms.

Nick Ponder, legislative director of the Arizona League of Cities and Towns, argued that the law was premature given the lawsuit pending before the Supreme Court.

He also warned that limiting fees for services such as transportation could weigh on budgets from airports across Arizona that are operated by fees rather than tax dollars by local governments.

All Tucson, Mesa and Phoenix airports charge ridesharing fees, according to Ponder.

If airports cannot change transportation fees, airports could pass the operating costs on to customers of restaurants that serve groceries in terminals, and to airlines that operate at the gates, he warned.

“This is a barrier to local control to operate their airport without the Phoenix Taxpayers’ general dollar,” said Ponder.

How to participate:

Laws can be found online at apps.azleg.gov/BillStatus

Find your legislator at azleg.gov/findmylegislator

Watch the live Arizona legislative process at azleg.gov/actv

Contact Andrew Oxford at [email protected] or on Twitter at @andrewboxford.

Read or share this story: https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/politics/legislature/2020/02/08/arizona-lawmakers-want-law-block-fee-increasees-lyft-uber-sky – Port Phoenix / 4695458002 /