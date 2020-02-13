<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4735754002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=arizona-politics%2Cvoting%2Cenergy-mining-and-utilities%2Cpolitics%2Cpolitical-candidates%2Cpolitical-campaigns%2Cfear%2Coverall-negative%2Ccampaign-finance%2Chatred%2Cdisappointment%2Celections%2Cbills-and-acts%2Cprospects-az%2Carizona-public-service&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics&ssts=news%2Fpolitics%2Farizona&series=" name="snow-player/4735754002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/12/USAT/34e35ee8-603b-4b97-a5ce-7cf401337a3b-16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

The recent controversy with Arizona’s health care regulators has caught the eye of the legislature, who is proposing to let voters choose whether the governor should be appointed and not elected by the governor.

Elections for the five Arizona Corporation commissioners have been much more controversial in recent years thanks to funding from Arizona Public Service Co., as well as solar and environmental organizations to get their favorite candidates into office.

The commission sets the tariffs for companies like APS and the guidelines contained therein have a significant impact on solar companies, since the commission sets requirements for the use of renewable energies.

The Commission regulates the electricity, gas and water supply and monitors security regulation, level crossings and pipeline security.

On Thursday, the state senators voted on a resolution this year asking whether the commissioners should continue to be elected or whether the governor should appoint them with the consent of the senate.

Senator David Gowan’s Senate Resolution 1048, R-Sierra Vista, failed on Thursday in the event of a tie, mainly from a party-political point of view. Three Democrats opposed it, along with Senator David Farnsworth, R-Mesa, who is seeking a seat on the commission this year.

Similar measures by both Republicans and Democrats have yet to be considered.

“The commission has been broken so fundamentally that small changes cannot fix it,” said Constantin Querard, a political adviser who campaigned for people running for the commission.

At the hearing of the committee on Thursday, he supported the appointment of commissioners, although admission would reduce the need for his services.

The problem with the commission is that public trust is immediately lost if regulated utilities or environmental organizations support them as candidates with campaign funds, he said.

Big money followed renewable rules

Commission race spending and public interest in regulators increased after the Commission adopted a renewable energy standard in 2006, requiring utilities to source a percentage of their electricity from sources such as sun and wind, Querard said.

Two years later, in 2008, Democrats running for the commission worked together as a “solar team,” and one of them, Sam George, spent more than $ 500,000 on his race, raising funds for the other two Democrats from who ran as clean election candidates with public funds.

Democrats Sandra Kennedy and Paul Newman won the election this year and joined a purely Republican commission.

In 2012, APS and Southwest Gas, also regulated by the Commission, spent money through the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry to defeat the Democrats. Two years later, APS spent millions on a dark money campaign to get its favorite Republicans on the board, while the rooftop solar industry also supported preferred candidates.

In the 2018 election, environmental group NextGen Climate Action, financed by billionaire Tom Steyer, helped re-elect Kennedy in spending on the race.

“Regulations are captured immediately,” said Querard, referring to the political term for regulators who are committed to the companies they regulate. “Everything is corrupt in the minds of voters. They belong either to APS or to Tom Steyer.”

Efforts to contain the expenses of utilities and environmental groups or other stakeholders who do business with the Commission in the races will not be successful, Querard said.

“The best way to get politics out of a set of rules is to make an appointment,” he said. “If you support the current system, it can’t get any better.”

The campaign problems with the commission have added to a number of controversies at the commission in recent years, including a former regulator that has been brought to justice for federal bribes, a highly controversial tariff case by APS, a water company that required an emergency manager Take control.

Opponents want elected commissioners

Some people spoke out against the resolutions on Thursday, saying voters should continue to choose the regulators.

“I think the corporate commission has made great strides,” said Stacey Champion, a PR specialist and activist who fought against GSP rates.

“I don’t know if you missed the memo or not, but APS has agreed not to attend the Corporation Commission races,” said Champion, referring to a recent pledge from the company’s CEO.

Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, said it was inappropriate that Champion questioned the motives of the commissioners and that voters would decide whether to appoint the positions or not.

“I want you to turn your contempt towards them (voters), not us (when it’s over),” Ugenti-Rita said to Champion.

Senator J. D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, said a problem with voters choosing commissioners is that most people don’t know what the Commission is or what regulators do.

“To be honest, there is a higher risk of special interests coming up and buying an election,” said Mesnard.

He continued that due to the high profile of the governor’s office, the official would respond better to the selection of an appropriate commission.

The Republicans also discussed how easy it is for special interests to hold a commission election during Thursday’s hearing, as most candidates run publicly and collectively receive about $ 300,000 for their primary and general election campaigns.

“I make a living from ongoing campaigns, and I’m telling you to get rid of a whole bunch of campaigns,” Querard said. “As low as my prices are, I can’t tell voters across the country about $ 114,000 who you are (as a candidate for the Commission) and what you believe.”

Two other measures remain in place

The other legislative resolutions were discussed on Thursday almost as much as the one that was voted on.

Senator Juan Mendez, D-Tempe, supports Senate Resolution 1027, which allows the governor, the president of the senate, the chairman of the minority, the spokesman for the House of Representatives and the chairman of the minority of the House of Representatives to appoint a member of the commission every four years.

And Rep. Ben Toma, R-Peoria, supports the House’s resolution 2041, according to which the governor would appoint the commissioners but not more than three members of a single political party.

Both resolutions, like Gowan’s, would require voter approval if they came through the legislature.

“It is quite interesting that Mendez and Gowan’s calculations are basically the same,” said Senator David Livingston, R-Peoria, at the Thursday hearing. “It doesn’t happen very often. Unfortunately, I thought that this bill would offer more support from both parties today.”

According to Livingston, the various tasks of the corporate commission require experience that the candidates do not always have.

“You need spreadsheet type people,” he said. “It’s a pity you know that very technical people are usually the hardest to hold elections.”

You can contact reporter Ryan Randazzo at [email protected] or 602-444-4331. Follow him on Twitter @UtilityReporter.

