Dozens of U.S. cities are considering bans on new homes and businesses, followed by Berkeley, California and other communities in the state and at least one in Massachusetts. (Photo: Getty Images)

Arizona lawmakers are acting swiftly to prevent cities from obstructing natural gas connections on new construction projects.

The bans are generally proposed in the name of reducing greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change.

Arizona hasn’t seen a formal proposal to follow up anywhere in the state, but lawmakers want to make sure that it doesn’t. Opponents believe that legislation will act before such bans become popular among the public.

Identical bills move largely through the legislature, with Republicans and Democrats, the minority in both chambers of the Arizona legislature, opposing them.

If this trend continues, the governor’s resolution is on a quick path.

President Karen Fann’s 1222 Senate bill, R-Prescott, and Rusty Bowers spokesman, R-Mesa house bill 2686, would prevent local authorities from requiring the construction of new homes and commercial buildings with purely electrical connections, thereby preventing natural gas service.

The House of Representatives bill was fully adopted by this Chamber on Wednesday 36/23. Five Democrats joined 31 Republicans to support him.

The Arizona League of Cities and Towns took no position on the bill. While the group usually speaks out against municipal restrictions, some league member cities like Mesa also operate utilities that generally support the measure.

If identical versions pass through each chamber, a single action goes directly to Governor Doug Ducey to review it with the legislature without additional action.

“The bill goes on,” said Fann. “If a municipality decommissioned natural gas or electricity or anything, it affects all payers in the state, not just the municipality. Can you imagine that all cities have different regulations for one form of energy or another form of energy? Companies would not do so.” Moved to Arizona. “

Arizona bills are supported by a variety of builders and utilities, including companies like Southwest Gas Corp. and UNS Energy, which offer gas services in Arizona.

This is opposed by various environmental groups, including the Sierra Club. The cities of Phoenix and Tucson also registered their opposition.

“Local communities are those who are currently doing something about climate change unlike the state and federal government,” said Sandy Bahr, director of the Grand Canyon Chapter of the Sierra Club, at a hearing on the subject last month.

Officials from Phoenix and Tempe did not speak at the hearings.

According to Bowers, consumers can choose to use gas or some other energy source without government instruction.

“If someone focuses so much on planet conservation anyway, they can’t use that fuel source,” said Bowers. “If nobody used this fuel source, the gas company would shut down.”

Political contributions questioned

Environmental organizations have criticized Arizona legislators for accepting substantial donations from Southwest Gas prior to legislation.

“They see it as a very big threat to their business model,” said Joe Smyth, research and communications manager at the Energy and Policy Institute, an organization in San Francisco that speaks out against fossil fuels such as natural gas.

Southwest Gas provided $ 4,500 to Fann and Bowers each last year for their reelection campaigns. The leaders resisted criticism.

“If that were true, I would expect a lot of money from the Sierra Club to get changed,” said Bowers. “If my integrity is up for sale, let’s start increasing the stakes. Otherwise, I think I’m fine.”

The Salt River Project and the parent company of Arizona Public Service Co. – Pinnacle West Capital Corp. – also contributed to the duo, but not as much as the gas company. APS and SRP only offer electrical service to customers.

Fann said it was insulting to say that the legislature was pushing the bill forward because of the donations.

“This is ridiculous,” she said.

Smyth said Southwest Gas operates in several states, but must have chosen Arizona because it believes it has a chance to succeed with such a proposal.

“They propose laws in states where they believe they have a chance to pass them even when there is no risk of a local ban,” he said. “If that’s not on the radar yet, it may be in a year or two or three. You take advantage of a lack of attention.”

Debate on gas savings over electricity

In addition to environmental considerations, much of the debate on draft legislation has focused on affordability. Proponents claim that natural gas services for a home or business are cheaper than electricity, although this is not generally agreed.

Some environmentalists claim that electrified houses save money for consumers, partly because they buy and maintain less equipment – with one unit, the house is heated and cooled at different times of the year, rather than with a gas stove and electric air conditioning.

Senator Sine Kerr, R-Buckeye, asked if this could be the case because if it did, consumers would choose all electrical stores without the need for local authorities.

“If electricity were so much cheaper, wouldn’t you agree that consumers are quite loud about it?” Kerr asked about the bill during a committee meeting.

Retail prices for natural gas are generally cheaper than electricity per unit of energy. Households that use natural gas to heat, cook, and dry clothes save an average of $ 874 a year compared to households that use electricity for these applications, according to the American Gas Association.

However, this number essentially only applies to cold weather homes as only a few homes in the Arizona desert have gas heating.

Desert houses that spend a lot more on summer cooling than winter room heating mainly use gas, where it is available for heating and cooking with water, while they rely on electricity for heating and cooling.

Gas is gaining popularity in Valley homes

The Salt River Project, which serves more than 1 million households in the Phoenix region, surveyed its customers in 2017 and found that 67% use electric heating in winter without sacrificing gas heating.

However, SRP spokesman Jeff Lane said builders have increasingly offered gas stoves as a convenience to homes in the past five to ten years.

“New homeowners are looking for a range of amenities such as gas fireplaces and gas cooking,” he said.

According to the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project, customers pay a premium for using a separate gas oven for heating. Research by the group shows that it is 6% cheaper to retrofit an existing home with an electric air conditioner and gas stove to a single electric heat pump that can blow hot and cold depending on the time of year.

According to the SWEEP study, it is 31% cheaper to build a new house with a single electric heat pump compared to a separate air conditioner and gas stove.

“Electric heat pumps in Phoenix are cheaper for both newly built and existing homes, as our 2018 report on the benefits of heat pumps for homes in the southwest shows,” said Caryn Potter, Associate at SWEEP, Arizona Benefits, including improved indoor air quality. The advantages are why we recommend new homes to consider purely electrical use. “

You can contact reporter Ryan Randazzo at [email protected] or 602-444-4331. Follow him on Twitter @UtilityReporter.

