Polina Whitehouse, pollster

Published on February 13, 2020 at 6:00 a.m.

Opinion: Many rural areas in Arizona consume their aquifers. Initially, fountain owners across the state should be asked to report how much they are pumping.

Arizona exports water in the form of alfalfa hay without realizing it. (Photo: Cheryl Evans, AZR)

Saudi Arabia has a water problem.

After the country has almost drained its valuable aquifers through unsustainable agriculture, it takes drastic measures to preserve the remains. Where is the Saudi milk giant Almarai going to grow alfalfa, a notoriously thirsty crop that is used to feed dairy cows?

One place is La Paz County, Arizona, another groundwater dependent place that – as a recent survey in the Republic of Arizona shows eloquently – quickly depletes its own aquifers, which charge extremely slowly in desert climates.

Agricultural conglomerates that farm in Cochise County, including domestic ones like Minnesota-based Riverview Dairy, have less incentive to practice sustainability than farmers who intend to live their lives in Arizona and pass their property on to future generations. They also have the resources to drill deeply, while owners of nearby residential wells can’t afford to keep up with falling water levels.

Although the Saudi example is particularly ironic given the country’s own water rules, it ultimately doesn’t matter who pumps – just that they pump too much.

Not enough ground water or regulation

As a student who has no interest in Arizona water distribution (other than being part of the generation inheriting the global environmental crisis), I would draw the conclusion I have drawn from my research – including interviews with local experts, Legislators and interest groups – state groundwater regulation: there is far from enough – groundwater or regulation.

In 1980, Arizona countered the water crisis with the Groundwater Management Act. Overcoming the resistance of rural areas, however, required a compromise: the standards of the law only apply in active management areas (AMAs), so that rural, groundwater-dependent areas remain largely unregulated.

Now that these areas have been depleted by aquifers, this history of bipartisan cooperation threatens to end in tragedy. Due to the lack of monitoring outside of the AMAs, we do not know exactly how much water is being pumped. The only certainty is that if nothing changes, it will go out.

Required reporting is a good place to start

There is no painless solution.

A desalination plant in Mexico – a proposal on the negotiating table – would require a lot of electrical energy and costs, and at the same time would not offer clear remedial measures for groundwater-dependent areas. The proposal would only replace part of the Colorado River’s Mexico-reserved water and release more for use in Arizona.

Better regulation is the only viable option. Tom Buschatzke, director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources, reasonably suggests mandatory nationwide reporting of water production for wells that are not exempt so that the department can assess and respond to depletion. It also supports changing the requirements for the creation of irrigation land without expansion to include the projected water consumption to prevent increased use in places where this is not possible.

Cross-party support for measures already exists. Republican MP Regina Cobb has advocated increasing groundwater regulation and has proposed the creation of a regulatory unit called the Rural Management Area, a term that local officials would use to introduce surveillance and research into aquifers in their areas.

During this legislative period, the democratic MP Kirsten Engel proposed legislative proposals to implement well monitoring and to change the requirements for irrigation non-expansion areas in order to include the expected water use. Legislators, particularly Rep. Gail Griffin, chair of the Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Water, should review these bills carefully, thereby violating the precedent of the past few years as the committee’s proposed water regulation legislation, including Cobb’s proposed hearings were denied.

We cannot pump more than what goes in

Ultimately, Arizona must stop pumping water out of its aquifers faster than they charge. In the long run, it is an economic imperative. If a aquifer runs out or the water table is low enough to make drilling a new well prohibitively expensive, irrigated farms cannot continue.

As Engel puts it, “we are only building an economy that will somehow run out of steam in the future if we run out of water, unless the state achieves a secure return.”

The goal of a safe return is ambitious, but not without resources. Agriculture, perhaps with the help of government incentives, can switch to crops that are adapted to a desert climate, irrigated with water-saving methods, or grown by dry farming. It is time to shift the discussion from how Arizona can promote the economy as it is to whether anyone should grow alfalfa in the desert at all.

Many rural Arizona people are rightly proud of self-sufficiency and value freedom of regulation. However, if there is something that the government needs, it is the protection and allocation of scarce, shared resources. I hope that in 2020 the Arizonians will prolong the success of 1980 and do pioneering work in response to the latest developments in the water crisis.

Polina Whitehouse is a student at Harvard College and received this year’s Arizona scholarship, which the Harvard Club of Phoenix used to fund her independent research into groundwater regulation in rural Arizona. You can reach her at [email protected]

