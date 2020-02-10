Josh Green (0) of Arizona drives past UCLA Guardian Prince Ali in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. UCLA won 65-52. (AP Photo / Rick Scuteri)

The Arizona Wildcats fell from 23rd place in the Associated Press college basketball top 25 survey to five places in the ranking after playing two home games against the schools in Los Angeles.

A defeat of 65: 52 on Saturday against UCLA (13: 11) brought the Wildcats 6-4 in the Pac-12 game and a total of 16: 7.

When Arizona started the game, it had won three times in a row, including a win against the USC Trojans on Thursday.

The wildcats collected 34 points this week.

Baylor continues to top the Associated Press men’s college basketball poll in a largely static week in the top 10.

The bears received 48 out of 64 votes in first place from a media panel in the poll released on Monday to remain number one for the fourth week in a row. No. 2 Gonzaga had 15 votes in first place and No. 3 Kansas had one.

San Diego State and Louisville rounded out the top five. Pre-season # 1 Michigan State retired from 16th place in the poll after losing three games. The Spartans are the first # 1 pre-season to drop out of the leaderboard since Kentucky did twice in 2013-14.

Seton Hall was the only change in the top 10 after climbing two places to 10th.

Baylor was number 1 in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee’s first leaderboard, which was released on Saturday, and remained number 1 in the AP Top 25 after beating Kansas State and Oklahoma State last week. The Bears are the first Big 12 team since 2008 to win 20 games in a row.

Penn State No. 13 had the biggest jump of the week, improving nine places to the highest since reaching No. 9 in 1995-96.

AP Top 25 survey

RK

TEAM

REC

1

Baylor (48)

21-1

2

Gonzaga (15)

25-1

3

Kansas (1)

20-3

4

State of San Diego

24-0

5

Louisville

21-3

6

Dayton

21-2

7

duke

20-3

8th

Florida State

20-3

9

Maryland

19-4

10

Seton Hall

18-5

11

Auburn

21-2

12

Kentucky

18-5

13

Penn State

18-5

14

West Virginia

18-5

15

Villanova

17-6

16

Colorado

19-5

17

Oregon

18-6

18

Marquette

17-6

19

servant

18-6

20

Houston

19-5

21

Iowa

17-7

22

Illinois

16-7

23

Creighton

18-6

24

Texas Tech

15-8

25

LSU

17-6

Others receive votes:

State of Michigan 124, Rhode Island 57, Northern Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, State of Ohio 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F. Austin 6, State of Michigan 3, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, State of East Tennessee 2, State Wright 1, Winthrop 1

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

