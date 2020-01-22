Arizona Diamondbacks 2020 Spring Training TV, schedule

advertisement

Brandon Barnes, number 9 of the Cleveland Indians, safely steals second base against Nick Ahmed, number 13 of the Arizona Diamondbacks, during the spring training game at Salt River Fields on Talking Stick on March 7, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart / Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks released Wednesday’s full spring training plan with orders for TV, radio, and webstream broadcasts for 2020.

Radio broadcasts will be available for 11 games on 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station or ESPN 620 AM.

Seven games will be broadcast by FOX Sports Arizona and eight more will be broadcast live on Dbacks.com.

Arizona’s 23rd Spring Training Board will open against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, February 22. The D-Backs will be the away team in this game, although the two franchises will of course share their jumping training facility. The game is in Salt River Fields.

The following day, February 23, marks the D-Backs’ first official home game in the Cactus League next year. You will face the Oakland A.

The Spring 2020 game includes a game on March 17th against the Grand Canyon baseball team and two Cactus League exhibition games at Chase Field against the Chicago White Sox on March 23rd and 24th.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2020 spring training radio, TV program

February 22: in the Rockies – 1:10 p.m. (98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station)

February 23: vs. Athletics – 1:10 p.m. (98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station)

February 24: at Giants – 1:05 p.m.

February 25: vs. Dodgers – 1:10 p.m. (Dbacks.com webcast)

February 26: Athletics – 1:05 p.m.

February 27: vs. Reds – 1:10 p.m. (Dbacks.com webcast)

February 28: against Mariners – 1:10 p.m.

February 29: at Dodgers – 1:05 p.m. (98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station)

March 1: Indian – 1:05 p.m. (98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station)

March 2: against giants – 1:10 p.m. (FSAZ)

March 3: Royals – 6:05 p.m.

March 4: Against Indians – 1:10 p.m. (FSAZ / Dbacks.com webcast)

March 5: Rangers – 1:05 p.m.

March 6: vs. Rockies – 1:10 p.m. (Dbacks.com webcast)

March 7: against Padres * – 1:10 p.m. (98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station)

March 7: at Angels * – 1:10 p.m. (FSAZ / FOX Sports West)

March 8: at Cubs – 1:05 p.m. (ESPN 620 AM)

March 9: Against Royals – 1:10 p.m. (Dbacks.com webcast)

March 10: Reds – 1:05 p.m.

March 12: Against Brewers – 1:10 p.m. (Dbacks.com webcast)

March 13: at Giants – 7:05 p.m.

March 14: against Rangers * – 1:10 p.m. (ESPN 620 AM)

March 14: in Padres * – 1:10 p.m.

March 15: vs. Cubs – 1:10 p.m. (FSAZ and 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station)

March 17: against White Sox * – 1:10 p.m. (FSAZ / Dbacks.com webcast)

March 17: against GCU * – 6:10 p.m.

March 18: at Brewers – 1:05 a.m.

March 19: Against Angels – 1:10 p.m. (FSAZ / Dbacks.com Webcast / FOX Sports West)

March 20: in Mariners – 6:40 p.m.

March 21: at Cubs – 1:05 p.m. (98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station)

March 22: against Rockies * – 1:10 p.m. (98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station)

March 22: at White Sox * – 12:05 p.m.

March 23: Against White Sox at CHASE FIELD – 6:40 p.m. (98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station)

March 24: against White Sox at CHASE FIELD – 12:40 p.m. (FSAZ – D-backs Live Pregame Show starts at 12:00 p.m.)

