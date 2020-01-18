Arizona Cruises to win blowout victory over No. 20 Colorado

advertisement

Arizona striker Zeke Nnaji (22) shoots over Colorado striker Lucas Siewert in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona, in Tucson, Arizona. (AP Photo / Rick Scuteri)

TUCSON, Arizona (AP) – Dylan Smith and Josh Green each scored 13 points, Nico Mannion and Zeke Nnaji each added 12, and Arizona scored a 75-54 win over Colorado # 20 on Saturday.

Arizona (13-5, 3-2 Pac-12) won all three home conference games. The Wildcats had a two-digit lead in the last 18 minutes of the game and stopped the short rallies in Colorado with fast baskets.

advertisement

Arizona got posts from all over the list. Max Hazzard scored nine points on three 3-points, Jemarl Baker Jr. had seven points and Ira Lee had six points and seven rebounds. Nnaji added 12 rebounds.

Colorado (14-4, 3-2) took a 10-5 lead in the first few minutes, but Arizona collected the next seven points and the Buffaloes never led again. McKinley Wright led Colorado with 15 points and D’Shawn Schwartz added 12.

Arizona shot 52% off the field in the second half to slowly retreat. The Wildcats also had a 39-25 rebound advantage.

Arizona scored a 34:20 lead late in the first half when Smith Shane Gatling snatched the ball from his hands and hit the ground before ending in a slam.

Wright countered for Colorado with a 3-pointer to the buzzer that stood out from the glass and pulled the Buffaloes during the break within 34-23.

Colorado shot only 8 out of 25 (32%) in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Two home wins in a row could have brought the Wildcats back on track after a few difficult weeks. The newcomers to Arizona grow up quickly and get lots of contributions from others like Hazzard, Baker, and Lee.

NEXT

The Wildcats have a week off before competing against Arizona State on Saturday.

Follow @AZSports

advertisement