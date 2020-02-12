<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4688668002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=arizona-politics%2Coverall-negative%2Cpolitics%2Cenergy-mining-and-utilities%2Cshame%2Cfear%2Carizona-corporation-commission%2Carizona-legislature%2Cprospects-az&simpleTarget=custom-abbive&simpleExclusion=custom-abbive&pagetype=story&cst=money&ssts=money%2Fbusiness%2Fenergy&series=" name="snow-player/4688668002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/07/USAT/debdde80-28dc-4dba-bef0-1e14fb1c44a1-VPC_3_REASONS_TO_RETURN_RENTAL_CAR_DESK_THUMB.00_00_08_00.Still001.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

In Arizona, voters elect regulators who oversee many of the state’s utilities. They decide how much they charge customers for electricity, right through to taking on the need for renewable energies. However, the legislature can ask the public to delegate this power to the governor.

Proposals in both the House of Representatives and the Senate would advance voting in November so that the governor, with Senate approval, appoints the five members of the Arizona Corporation commission.

Only 14 states choose their health care regulators, the rest have either the governor or state legislature appoint them, according to the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners.

It is certainly controversial whether the power of citizens to decide who belongs to the Commission is withdrawn, and Arizona voters have by far decided that they want to continue voting on seats 36 years ago.

Proposal 104 in 1984 was one of four measures that voters had taken that year regarding the Corporate Commission. The measure would have expanded the commission from three to five seats (which happened later) and would have changed the seats in appointments to governors. It failed 2-1.

But scandals have shaken public confidence in the Commission in recent years.

A former commissioner was charged with bribing a water company in the East Valley, Johnson Utilities, who had so many operational problems that it had to be managed by another company. The case ended in legal proceedings.

Another Commissioner had to step down in a conflict of interest because she campaigned for communications companies regulated by the Commission.

And APS, the state’s largest utility, voiced considerable criticism in 2014 when it was secretly funding campaigns to support the choice of its preferred regulators.

Enough is enough, said R-Sierra Vista Senator David Gowan, who supports Senate Resolution 1048, to introduce the issue to voters.

“Everyone seems to agree that the commission is broken and the voters I’m talking about have very little confidence in them or how they work,” Gowan said in a statement Monday to the Arizona Republic. “From the point of view of the elections, there really is nothing we can do to solve the problem. So the idea is to take out the special interests and turn it into an appointed commission that most countries have.”

He said he had spoken to people who were running for and working with the Commission to conclude that the only solution was to appoint the regulators. His measure would also change the term from four to five years today.

He not only mentioned that a provider was involved in the elections, but also that it was non-governmental.

Solar companies supported two Republicans in 2014. Because of this commitment, APS supported its own candidates.

“The solution is to have the governors appoint commissioners who have the background, knowledge and moderation to ensure stability and proper regulation,” said Gowan. “The Senate will review and approve the appointments to ensure that future commissioners are of the highest quality.”

He said he was ready to work with other legislators with similar ideas.

ROBERTS: Draft law that deprives voters of the right to vote for the corporate commission? Oh $ # $% no

MP Ben Toma, R-Peoria also has House Resolution 2041, which would also lead to the appointment of commissioners he introduced with Paradise Valley Democrat Aaron Lieberman. However, Lieberman told the republic on Tuesday that he would withdraw his support for now to learn more about the problem.

Toma’s resolution states that no more than three Commissioners could belong to the same political party.

Opponents of the idea say it should be rejected.

“The appointment of the commissioners is a terrible idea, a mere takeover by the governor and the republican leadership in the legislature,” said William Mundell, a former republican member of the commission who will stand for election this year as a democrat.

“The authors of the constitution wanted the elected commissioners to give them complete independence from the monopolies that controlled the governor and the state legislature.”

In 1912, the rail and oil monopolies had an overwhelming influence on the state, and that has now turned into an electricity company.

Commissioner worries about proposal

Sandra Kennedy, the only democrat in the current commission who received the most votes from all candidates in 2018, is also concerned about the proposal.

She was held in custody from 2009 to 2012, but lost a reelection offer that year when the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry took money from APS and Southwest Gas and sent out leaflets to help Republicans fighting against her.

At the time, utilities had internal policies to stay away from commission races, but that changed for APS in 2014 when dark money flowed into Republicans Tom Forese and Doug Little. Kennedy also lost a commission bid this year.

“People had a real choice when they voted for me,” she said of their 2018 win. “There was no APS money in the race. There was no dark money like 2014 and 2016 and the little money that was there in 2012 was. “

She said the Commission should remain an elected office.

“They know that when our ancestors thought about creating this fourth branch of government, they knew exactly what they were creating, so companies like APS were unable to appoint the very people who would regulate them,” said Kennedy said.

The Arizona governor appoints the commission when vacancies and governor Doug Ducey has appointed three, including two of the seated commissioners.

He appointed Andy Tobin to succeed Susan Bitter Smith when she was forced to resign due to a conflict of interest. And he appointed Lea Márquez Peterson when Tobin resigned. It runs for a full term this year.

Ducey also appointed Justin Olson, who remains on the commission when Doug Little took up a job with the federal government. Olson won a full term in 2018.

GSP’s official proposed appointments

Officially, GSP officials said they had no opinion on the proposals to appoint commissioners. However, an APS executive once proposed such a change to reduce the pressure on regulators.

Wall Street analysts who track APS’s parent company, Pinnacle West Capital Corp., have often cited regulatory uncertainties as a headwind for Pinnacle West’s profits over the years.

Proponents of appointing commissioners believe that this process would allow more stable control. It is a well-known argument.

“This collective commission, free from the pressure to run for political office – its campaign promises and donations – could eliminate anticipation and fear of unknown future pension costs by creating a long-term plan for future pension costs that we can anticipate,” so a 1984 advertisement for the election measure for the appointment of agents.

Contrary to this public vote, a plan for 2009 to change the selection of commissioners should be secret, but the Republic of Arizona received a copy in 2013 and reported the content. The APS officials at the time downplayed the idea and said they had never implemented such a plan.

The plan was introduced in 2009 by a former APS employee, Jessica Pacheco, who was working for Tempe’s political advisory service at the time, called Lincoln Strategy.

Pacheco and another Lincoln Strategy employee proposed to the then chief executive of the utility and his parent, Don Brandt, to spend $ 4.3 million on the dispute with the Commission to persuade the public to change the state’s constitution and to fill the positions.

The plan had the “ultimate goal of changing the selection process for the Arizona Corporation Commission,” the report said.

The APS officials spoke out against the plan, but hired Pacheco as the company’s top lobbyist. She is still working there as Vice President for Corporate Development and External Communication and works under a new CEO.

Kennedy said that was worrying.

“This was ultimately the plan Jessica Pacheco gave the former CEO to buy commissioners during their time to find their way,” said Kennedy. “The question I have is whether APS is still behind this calculation.”

GSP spokeswoman Jenna Rowell said the company had “no position” on Gowan’s bill.

“We will continue to focus on working with the ACC regardless of how the commissioners are selected,” she said.

APS’s new CEO recently pledged not to take part in Commission campaigns, a promise that would be easy to keep without elections.

You can contact reporter Ryan Randazzo at [email protected] or 602-444-4331. Follow him on Twitter @UtilityReporter.

