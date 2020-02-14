Offensive Lineman D.J. Humphries # 74 of the Arizona Cardinals tipped the ball because he ran back Kenyan Drake (not pictured) after Drake’s touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of the NFL soccer game at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona , (Photo by Ralph Freso / Getty Images)

<noscript><iframe title="Steve Keim, Arizona Cardinals General Manager" src="https://omny.fm/shows/doug-wolf/steve-keim-arizona-cardinals-general-manager-12/embed" width="100%" height="180" frameborder="0"></noscript>

Arizona Cardinals’ offensive line unanimously said they wanted to bring it back in 2020. The room, as most said, had chemistry that they had never experienced before.

Chemistry is a long way for Linemen.

Left Tackle D.J. Humphries went as far as to call Little Michael, as in Michael Jackson from The Jackson 5.

“I’m the youngest, so I have to be Little Michael,” he said in December. “And they don’t like that because nobody wants to be Tito, nobody wants to be Jermaine.

“But these are my people, man. You made this thing so easy this year, made it so funny, made it so refreshing. This is probably my favorite room I’ve ever been to. We have to find a way to keep this band together. “

The realistic way to return one of the more promising units from 2019 is not that easy.

None of the start tackles or planned start tackles for 2019 is under contract for 2020, and the center A.Q. Shipley. Only guards Justin Pugh and J. R. Sweezy are tied to business.

Humphries is the starting point of the discussion. He could look at a contract that pays between $ 12 and $ 16 million a year in his 27-year season.

The cardinals have the option to extend it before becoming a free agent on March 18.

“I would just say that I am very optimistic, DJ will return and will be proud not only of the way he played, but also of his maturing, how he developed as a worker and as a manager” General Manager Steve Keim told Doug & Wolf at the 98.7 FM Arizona sports station.

“He always loved to play – he was always passionate and played hard. I think he was a young man who had to get an overview early on. Sean Kugler was fantastic for this room. Sean Kugler is in my opinion one of the best offensive coaches in the national football league. “

That sure sounds like a GM who doesn’t want this to reach the free hand.

The Cardinals currently only have a cap space of over $ 50 million, and it’s a wonder if they were curious to see other tackles in the free agent market. But Keim believes that free hand is more of a crap than a design.

“You can’t buy a team, you have to put together a team,” he said generally, regardless of position. “You have to build chemistry. That is exactly what we are philosophical about: building up through the design, adding to it in free hand. And both are inaccurate science.

“I let our analytics team run the numbers and really 47% of all first round picks in the past 10 years have been successful.” You see the free agency in the past 10 years, people who have been paid $ 5 million and more, which we consider to be significant contracts, 40% did it. “

If you’re reading between the lines, picking a starting tackle in 8th place overall is more likely than signing a free agent tackle that hasn’t spent 2019 with Arizona.

Those who did this – free agents Marcus Gilbert, Jordan Mills and Justin Murray – could all be recruited as depth of attack for the next season.

Murray, for example, quietly made 14 solid starts after receiving a waiver just before week 1 and likely being able to return at a reasonable price.

In terms of maintaining Humphries, continuity and chemistry would determine that he’s back. Keim knows that Arizona could use a franchise and transition tag – teams can use both this year – but that’s not ideal. It would be best for the cardinals to commit their key players to long-term business, the GM said.

And although Humphries has entered the NFL on the other side of the line, the Cardinals see him as a start left tackle.

“So he has this skill (to play the right tackle),” said Keim, “but after looking at all the free agents and talking to our staff, people like (Director of Pro Scouting) Adrian Wilson and (Director of Player staff). ” ) Quentin Harris – Kugs has looked at many of these offensive linemen – I think we are confident that DJ Humphries has developed into one of the better duels in the National Football League. “

Follow @kzimmermanaz