Steve Card, General Manager of the Arizona Cardinals, will conduct an interview with the Doug & Wolf Show at the 98.7 FM Arizona sports station on Friday, February 14, 2020. (Matt Bertram / Arizona Sports)

The last day of Newsmakers Week brought great discussions and great news.

Steve Card, General Manager of Arizona Cardinals, discussed the future of David Johnson and Cornerback Patrick Peterson’s rewind. Jim Pitman, General Manager of Phoenix Mercury, announced that the team has committed the Brittney Griner Center to a multi-year extension.

Listen to the full interviews below or see some of the top quotes from each guest in the Friday edition of Newsmakers Week with Doug & Wolf at 98.7 FM Arizona’s sports station.

Steve Keim, General Manager of Cardinals

<noscript><iframe src="https://omny.fm/shows/doug-wolf/steve-keim-arizona-cardinals-general-manager-12/embed" width="100%" height="180px" frameborder="0"></noscript>

On the future of David Johnson:

“Cutting it is not an option. Not only the cap hit, but you also pay the money. It would not be responsible for me or the organization to do this. If David Johnson is not the starter, he still plays an important role. The guy still creates big time mismatches in passing, he still has kick-return skills. There are a number of things, and you can’t just have one back. You have to have a train back, we saw that. So there are enough carriers to have multiple players there. “

Brian Mueller, GCU President

<noscript><iframe src="https://omny.fm/shows/doug-wolf/brian-mueller-gcu-president-1/embed" width="100%" height="180px" frameborder="0"></noscript>

His thoughts on paying college athletes:

“The NCAA basketball tournament is an amazing phenomenon. It makes huge money. And these athletes are a big part of it. And this money is distributed to all other sports programs that do not generate any income. So people are looking at four and five million dollar salaries for coaches … athletes who don’t get any of it. But without that, there wouldn’t be the college programs we have. There would be no football programs, there would be no baseball programs and golf programs. And so it’s very complicated. “

Jim Pitman, General Manager at Phoenix Mercury

<noscript><iframe src="https://omny.fm/shows/doug-wolf/jim-pitman-phoenix-mercury-general-manager/embed" width="100%" height="180px" frameborder="0"></noscript>

On Brittney Griner:

“She is the best big player in the world. She is in the prime of her career, she is 29 years old, she has been with us for seven years, which is really hard to believe. She plays incredibly well in Russia for her Russian league who plays in the Euro League. Her team is dominant. I think they have lost only once in about 30 games this year. She leads her league in the ranking. Last year she led the WNBA in the ranking and in blocks and she’s incredibly efficient in terms of the scoring. We’re very happy to keep her on the pitch, but what she’s doing outside of the pitch is just as impressive for what she’s doing in the Phoenix community. ”

David Hines, AIA Executive Director

<noscript><iframe src="https://omny.fm/shows/doug-wolf/david-hines-aia-executive-director/embed" width="100%" height="180px" frameborder="0"></noscript>

About officials in university sports and how to get fans or parents to withdraw:

“Our officer commissioner Brian Gessner always says quickly that there are no perfect games and no perfect officials. The officials we have are doing a very, very good job. However, they will call what they see and what an official sees is different than we as a coach or fan or someone with a different perspective can or cannot see. So it’s a challenge. “

Follow @AZSports