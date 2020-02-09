<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4691701002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=arizona-politics%2Caz-now%2Claw-enforcement%2Chope%2Coverall-positive%2Cpaul-boyer%2Cbills-and-acts%2Camendments&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics&ssts=news%2Fpolitics%2Flegislature&series=" name="snow-player/4691701002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/07/USAT/f04cf479-bfc1-4a2b-9460-e365dac940ec-military_book_for_deployment_16x9_Thumbnail.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

Senate Bill 1659, introduced by Senator Paul Boyer, R-Phoenix, would fine a $ 1,000 fine on people convicted of street racing. (Photo: Thomas Hawthorne / The Republic)

A state senator from Arizona submitted a bill on Monday to punish street racers while contributing to a fund to help law enforcement officials stop street racing.

Senate Bill 1659, introduced by Senator Paul Boyer, R-Phoenix, would fine a $ 1,000 fine on people convicted of street racing. The funds would then be paid into a “tow race enforcement fund” administered by the Arizona Governor’s Road Safety Office, the bill said.

The money would be distributed to various state law enforcement agencies to prevent races on roads and highways, the bill said.

Currently, the Arizona law provides that someone convicted of a violation of racing rules will receive $ 250 for the first offense and $ 500 for later offenses.

Boyer told the Republic of Arizona that street racing is a problem for groups on the Phoenix Metro.

“South Phoenix is ​​currently the hardest hit, but next weekend it could be North Phoenix, Scottsdale, or Buckeye,” said Boyer. “These groups are organized and very present on social media – they know law enforcement is chasing them … and we have to be reactive about the places that are hardest hit.”

Bill would allow the police to confiscate vehicles

If passed, the bill would also add road racing and ruthless driving violations to a list of qualifying violations The invoice shows that a vehicle must be confiscated for 30 days.

“I’m trying to give the police the tools to stop incentives for street racing, and that’s the vehicle,” said Boyer. “Whenever there is a tool or instrument that is used in a crime, the officials take the tool with them as if someone is suspected of driving beyond the legal limit. They take the car with them … the same principle applies here.”

Mercedes Fortune, spokesman for the Phoenix Police Department, said the “towing proposal” was new for road racing violations.

She said the department is currently not seizing vehicles for road racing. Vehicles are confiscated for revoked licenses, without a valid license or permit, without a mandatory lock, and with an increased or extreme DUI, she said.

Approximately 300 quotes since the Street Racing Task Force launched last month

Fortune said that since the start of the road racing task force in early January, around 300 people have been led, arrested, or both for numerous traffic violations related to the Speed, Speeding, and Racing Exhibition. The quotes include more than 1,200 violations, she said.

Last month, the division received $ 100,000 to fund a road racing task force after repeated groups of 100 to 300 people gathered for road races where junctions were physically blocked and ruthless driving took place.

Road racing activities often included speeding, making donuts, burning tires, drag racing, not being buckled, hanging out of car windows and blocking intersections, the department at the time said.

“The goal of this task force is to reduce the reckless activities associated with these street racing groups. These activities include underage drinking, reckless driving / difficult driving, racing, DUI, illegal flying, road and highway obstruction,” said Fortune. “The safety of our community members on our public streets is paramount, which is why these dangerous behaviors need to be addressed.”

The bill only deals with violations of the Arizona Law related to races, particularly “races, speed competitions or contests, drag competitions or acceleration competitions, physical endurance tests or speed or acceleration tests, or for the purpose of setting a speed record on a road or highway. “

Boyer said he planned to amend the law before it was negotiated in the Senate’s Transport and Public Security Committee on Wednesday. The amendment would identify possible penalties for people who “assist” street racers, including people who help ward off police and spectators, Boyer said.

“I am confident that it is over, it is non-partisan and has overwhelming support,” he said. “I think people are beginning to realize how important that is.”

Reach the reporter at [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @curtis_chels.

