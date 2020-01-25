Arizona basketball rolls in ASU game with Dylan Smith hitting crotch

advertisement

Dylan Smith (3) of Arizona drives past Lucas Siewert of Colorado in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. (AP Photo / Rick Scuteri)

Rob Edwards from the US state of Arizona seems to have shot back to a rhythm. This is one of the reasons why the Sun Devils can feel good when they host the Arizona Wildcats at the Desert Financial Arena on Saturday.

One of Arizona’s key players also happens to take his step.

Wildcats # 22 (13: 5) swept Colorado and Utah last weekend behind two strong games that senior guard Dylan Smith had spawned.

It has become clear to Arizona head coach Sean Miller that his team plays just like Smith. And knowing that the wild cats ask for a little more durability – or higher lows if Smith doesn’t have it.

“He doesn’t have to score 26 points and make six threes so we can say,” Hey, you played well, “Miller told reporters on Thursday.” I thought his weekend game was a big reason why our team was good played. “

Smith averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, scoring 5 out of 11 three-point shots on this course.

He has started every game for Arizona this season, along with the outstanding trio of newcomers from Point Guard Nico Mannion, wing Josh Green and Big Man Zeke Nnaji. Smith’s 43 percent accuracy from deep has helped one of Miller’s best shooting groups since the coach’s arrival in Tucson.

His defense was also noticed. In the past few games, the skinny 6-foot-5 guard has flashed that intensity while making strong decisions, shooting the right shots, and turning them over only once in the last two games.

For Miller, the challenge for Smith was to put solid and consistent practices into games.

“Taking care of the ball when it’s solid in this area is a big deal,” said the head coach. “I think if he’s not our best defender, he’s one of two. Not polluting him and being locked up – he did a really good job last weekend, defensive.

“When he’s solid, it becomes contagious. It helps others to be solid in defense. When you talk about experience, there is no one on our team who is more experienced than Dylan, whether this is in Arizona or the fact that he’s in his fifth year. We want him to be solid. “

Saturday after 7.30pm As a tip that airs on 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station, Smith could occasionally compete with Edwards, who had a 24-point outbreak in ASU’s drubbing in Utah.

The Sun Devils (11-7) had been looking for help with the perimeter scoring for Remy Martin, the point guard that Miller described as the heart and soul of the team.

Like Smith, Edwards is a transfer that seems to have finally established itself as a predictive part of the team in his final year. ASU has a good chance of winning if it plays well.

“We have great respect for him. He had a really good season a year ago and I think both games have influenced our game, ”said Miller about the 6-foot-5 shooter who shoots 37% from the field and from three points away.

“He’s a great shooter and he’s taller. He’s more of a winger than a guard. He’s big and he really can take pictures in transition. If he plays with confidence and increases his hit rate, I think he’s a real differentiator on his team. I think they’re really trying to make him look better in half the offense. “

