Arizona Wildcats running back J.J. Taylor (21) drops the ball during the college football game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 30, 2019 Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona run. (Photo by Kevin Abele / Icon Sport Wire via Getty Images)

The Arizona Wildcats get a new running backs coach.

After DeMarco Murray’s departure for Oklahoma, A.J. Steward of the new running backs coach for the Wildcats will be.

“AJ brings a work ethic and experience that will have a very positive impact on the development of our student athletes,” said Kevin Sumlin, head coach of Arizona, in a press release. “His passion for the game, his passion to make a difference, and his recruitment background make him a great partner for our employees. “

Steward spent the last two seasons as a running backs coach at BYU. His setbacks in BYU averaged 159.1 rushing yards per game and recorded in the last season 25 Rushing touchdowns.

“My wife Virginia and I are delighted to have the opportunity to come to Tucson and make the University of Arizona our home,” said Steward in the press release. “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue my coaching career under someone like Coach Sumlin, and I can not wait to work with our young men.”

Before joining BYU, Steward spent six seasons with Rice as an assistant and then four years as a running backs coach. During the 2017 season, Rice averaged 187.0 yards per game, which was the second best in Conference USA and the 38th nationally.

Before his coaching career, Steward played in four seasons in 37 games at the University of Kansas. He was originally a quarterback before wide receiver and tight end played.

