Ariel Winter, friend Luke Benward Show Major PDA at the Spotify Party

Completely fond! Ariel Winter and friend Luke Benward showed great PDA at the 2020 Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party in West Hollywood on Thursday, January 23.

The duo “couldn’t keep their hands apart” as Billie Eilish Listed at the party, an eyewitness tells us exclusively Weekly. “His hands were on her hips as she swayed to Billie Eilish’s hits, and when Eilish performed her slow songs, Luke buried his face in Ariel’s hair.”

After the Grammy nominee performed, 21-year-old Winter and 24-year-old Benward danced very close to each other and stopped kissing to sing along to the recorded version of [Eilish’s song] ‘Bad Guy’. “

Ariel Winter will attend the Best New Artist 2020 Spotify Party at Lot Studios on January 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. MediaPunch / Shutterstock

The couple also followed the other appearances at the party. Winter leaned against Benward and clasped his hands as they stood beside the stage. “It seems as if she has found someone to literally lean into,” says the eyewitness.

A source that exclusively confirmed to us earlier this month that the actress of the Modern Family and the Dumplin star became an object in December, two months after their split Levi Meaden, her friend of three years.

Luke Benward attends the screening of “Teen Spirit” in Los Angeles, California on April 2, 2019. Chelsea Lauren / Shutterstock

“Ariel is really happy with Luke and thinks he’s a great game for her,” a source told us at the time. “She loves his energy and charisma and feels very comfortable in his surroundings. Ariel tries to make her relationship with Luke a little more private and doesn’t tell many people that they meet, but they are. “

However, the couple didn’t keep their romance entirely private. They were seen up close in a West Hollywood restaurant in early December, and Benward flirted with Winter earlier this month on Instagram after declaring she wasn’t as cute as Baby Yoda. “Say, you Wayyyyyy cutler,” Benward wrote in a comment, adding a grinning face, Emoji.

In the meantime, an insider told us that there are no heavy feelings between Winter and Meaden 32. “Ariel felt like she and Levi were growing apart and no longer on the same side, and that’s why they separated,” said the insider. “But there is no bad blood between them.”

